Square Enix will correct the animation of the ‘suplex’ to Phantom Train in FF 6 Pixel Remaster

Square Enix announced a few weeks ago that Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remasterthe remastered RPG that closes the Pixel Remaster collection for PC, iOS and Android, will launch on 23 of February. To celebrate it, I showed on social networks a short clip of this pixel-remaster where it was intended to recover one of the most remembered moments of humor in the game: the fight against Phantom Pain in which Sabin can perform a supplement to the train. However, the action did not go as well as Square Enix expected.

Yes, you can still suplex the train in Final Fantasy VI pixel remaster. pic.twitter.com/6g1nutVqD3— FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) February 13, 2022

“Yes, you can still perform the supplement [Meteor Strike, traducido al ingls por Suplex en el original] to the train in Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster“said the official account of final-fantasy On twitter. Where is the fault? Purists were quick to criticize that the new version was not entirely faithful to the original and failed in a small detail: the train had to land in the inverted position for the movement to actually mimic a supplementas seen in the Super Nintendo game.

The developer did not hesitate to clarify that they are still “working to polish Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster in time for launch” and confirms that he has seen the comments about the train not turning during Meteor Strike. “The video is captured from a pre-release version and will be adjusted on output”. Probably because of the absurdity of making a movement of wrestling on the train this is one of the most memorable battles in the game and fans do not want to see changes in this attack.

Were still hard at work polishing Final Fantasy VI pixel remaster in time for launch next week, and we saw some of your comments that the Phantom Train didnt flip during Meteor Strike. The video was taken from a pre-release version, and will be adjusted in time for launch!— FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) February 17, 2022

One of the favorite Final Fantasy, with improvements

“The War of the Wizards made magic disappear from the world. A thousand years later, humanity depends on machines, until a girl with mysterious powers appears,” says his story. “The magicite system allows you to customize which abilities, spells, and summons your party members learn. All playable characters have their own stories, goals, and futures. Discover how their destinies intersect in this fascinating melodrama.” Its plot presents us with several protagonists, each with their own story, goals and destiny.

The Pixel Remaster version includes redone 2D graphics, a revamped soundtrack with supervision from original composer Nobuo Uematsu and various improvements to the experience, including a modernized interface, auto-combat options, a bestiary, a gallery, and a music player.