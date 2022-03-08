Square Enix’s action RPG won’t be out in May

The rumors circulated in recent days, in the end, turned out to be true. With an official statement, Square Enix and Luminous Productions announced the postponement of the launch date of Forspokenambitious action RPG formerly known as Project Athia.

Forspoken, initially scheduled for May 24, was postponed to 11 October 2022 as the development team needs more time to refine the experience and offer players a title that lives up to their expectations.

“We have made the decision to postpone the launch date of Forspoken to 11 October 2022 “, reads the official statement from Luminous Productions. “Our goal for this exciting new IP is to bring the a game and a heroine capable of thrilling players for years to cometherefore it is extremely important for us to do a good job. Until then, over the course of the next few months of development, we will focus our efforts on refining the game and look forward to having you embark on Frey’s journey this fall. “

The now long launch date had been announced on the occasion of the last official appearance of Forspoken, which took place at the Game Awards last December. On that occasion, a new trailer was shown that offered us a taste of the gameplay and a new look at history, which sees the young heroine Frey Holland being transported from modern-day New York to the mysterious and magical land of Athia. If you want to know more about the production, read our Forspoken preview.