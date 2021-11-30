Square Enix’s upcoming remake may be an “unpleasant” surprise

Square Enix he could be working on another remake of his classic JRPG of the past, more specifically one belonging to the forgotten generation of the 32-bit PlayStation.

Without taking anything away from the hype of fresher games like like Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the most nostalgic players would not say no to other historical remakes.

In fact, it seems that the remake of Chrono Cross, a title never landed in Europe, and that the game can be announced at the next TGAs. As it turns out, though, it might not be all plain sailing.

As also reported by Wccftech, Street ResetEra Reliable leaker NateDrake has provided some new insight into the project, revealing that it is quite certain that it will be a remake and not a remaster, not even along the lines of Final Fantasy VIII Remastered.

The game, however, it may not be a high-budget project, but something similar to the remake of Trials of Mana released last year on PC and consoles.

NateDrake also mentioned that the information in his possession may be a bit out of date, which is why the scope of the project may have changed in the run-up (perhaps for the better).

We just have to wait for Square to formalize the thing, perhaps showing the game in motion thanks to a first trailer.

