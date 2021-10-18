Square enters Bitcoin mining

Square, by Jack Dorsey, launches into the Bitcoin mining. The announcement is made by the CEO himself, who is also at the helm of Twitter.

Square is considering building a Bitcoin mining system based on custom silicon and open source for individuals and businesses worldwide. If we do this, we’d follow our hardware wallet model: build in the open in collaboration with the community. First some thoughts and questions. – jack⚡️ (@jack) October 15, 2021

Square is truly decentralized Bitcoin mining

Square is considering build an open source Bitcoin mining system e dedicated to individuals and companies around the world.

The purpose is making Bitcoin mining affordable for everyone. In fact, Bitcoin mining is currently in the hands of a few huge companies, which were once concentrated in China, and now they are moving predominantly to North America.

Due to the difficulty of the calculations required to carry out mining operations, these are no longer within the reach of a single individual, as it was in the early years of Bitcoin. To mine BTC you need a huge amount of machinery and a lot of electricity. Here because You can no longer mine BTC directly from your home computer and the business is in hand only to large industries which can sustain substantial investments. This however leads to the concentration of mining in the hands of a select few. The exact opposite of what Bitcoin should be: decentralized. Points out Jack Dorsey:

“The more decentralized this is, the more resilient the Bitcoin network becomes.”

Jack Dorsey’s solution

Jack Dorsey first suggests that Bitcoin mining becomes more sustainable. AND a battle he has been engaged in for some time. To make this happen, you have to innovate, starting with software.

The other problem concerns the production of the silicon, in the hands of a few companies, and the integration between them and those who produce software. It would probably be better to consider everything in its entirety rather than just focusing on a single technology.

Finally, Jack Dorsey notes:

“Mining is not accessible to everyone. Bitcoin mining should be as easy as connecting a plant to a power source. Today there is not enough incentive for individuals to overcome the complexity of running a miner for themselves. What are the biggest barriers for people running miners? “

This is the real question to be answered.

The Square team is already hard at work.

Sara Jesse Dorogusker to deal with finding a solution to all these questions. Obviously just like the‘hardware wallet, Jack Dorsey also wants the mining ecosystem to be an open process to ideas and contributions.

Now we will have to wait for the developments of Square’s team and see if indeed, mining is destined to become within everyone’s reach.