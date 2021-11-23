Square thinks about decentralized bitcoin exchange

Square, the financial services firm led by Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, wants to do more with bitcoin than just allow people to buy it on its Cash app. The company is in fact working on a way to allow people to trade BTC and fiat in a decentralized way (DEX) which is more usual for Ethereum. Square’s TBD division, first announced in July, has in fact published a white paper featuring tbDEX.

The white paper states that tbDEX is a “protocol for discovering liquidity and trading assets (such as bitcoin, fiat money, or real world assets)” securely, without knowing the identity of any other party. It also says the protocol bypasses financial intermediaries and other gatekeepers, such as centralized exchanges, which protect the borders between fiat and digital currencies.

While tbDEX is built around the concept of Bitcoin, it is not necessarily built on the Bitcoin blockchain. It’s just a series of access ramps to BTC and other cryptocurrency networks. What exactly the protocol will then be based on is not clearly stated in the highly technical but high-level white paper.

Square has been part of the peer-to-peer payments revolution, making it easier for friends to send money from their bank accounts or small sellers to take credit card payments. tbDEX would extend this mission into the crypto space: suddenly people would not be sending money held in bank accounts but from crypto wallets that they themselves own.