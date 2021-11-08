Squid Game: 3 Movies You Will Love If You Enjoyed The Series

The phenomenon of the moment has a name and it is Squid Game. The Netflix series is literally driving half the world crazy and the catchphrase does not seem to want to subside. In addition to having kept glued millions of viewers for about 8 hours, this Korean series has entered the daily life through memes in profusion and real imitations in schools of the games seen in the course of the episodes.

But, despite the nine episodes reaching remarkable heights of originality, in the past there have been films from which Squid game certainly drew inspiration. In both Asian and Hollywood cinema, deadly play is extremely effective and is a living theme of film or even entire sagas. So let’s see which movies you will surely love if you enjoyed Squid Game.

3 movies you will love if you enjoyed Squid Game

Hunger Games (Netflix)

If we think of the cinema of the last few years, the Hunger Games represented ten years ago what Squid Game represents now. The books, first, and then the saga, have revitalized the genre of deadly games and Katniss Everdeen she ascended the heroin throne of us millennials. The first two films of the saga Hunger Games And Hunger Games: the girl on fire they are totally focused on the battle royale in which the boys drawn by lot from the districts of Panem take part. The films also launched the career of the beautiful Jennifer Lawrence, who went on to become one of the best actresses on the square.

Battle Royale (limited edition on Amazon)

Remaining on Asian cinema, but on the Japanese front, Battle Royale is certainly the most iconic film of the genre. This work, in turn from a highly acclaimed manga of the same name, is among the most controversial and censored of all the 2000s, but it is also one of the most beloved Eastern films in the West. In Battle Royale there are no games like in Squid Game, but only a deadly battle between classmates fighting to stay alive in a macabre show organized by the government.

31, Rob Zombie

31 (Kilos)

In addition to being a highly regarded director, Rob Zombie is certainly one of the most inspired horror directors of the last twenty years. In this work he decides to abandon pure horror, to devote himself to a bloodthirsty thriller centered on an extremely splatter deadly game. The protagonists are called upon to challenge crazy clowns dressed as clowns who in turn will try to torture and massacre them with bars, chainsaws and sharp blades. Maybe not the best Zombie movie, but definitely a movie you will appreciate if you loved Squid Game. You can find the full review here.