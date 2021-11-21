Squid Game, a planetary phenomenon. The great responsibilities of parents. What can the school do?

Squid Game, the media phenomenon that has bewitched especially the very young. But now there is media coverage and more. Great are the responsibilities of parents. The interventions of the scholastic institution.

Squid game, a global success that has seduced the youngest

Squid Game. The last one found Korean media. Costing just $ 21.4 million, it will generate revenue of $ 900 million according to Netflix. Commercially, the data speaks for itself, prompting the streaming service to plan a second season, despite numerous petitions for censorship.

The plot is well known, making any presentation useless. Interesting for our reasoning, instead present the data related to direct vision, visualizations and the effects on application production.

In the first weeks 142 million Netflix profiles were “interested” in the vision. Many children and teens act as advertising agents among adults, who are not always able to manage the vision of the series educationally. The most enlightened parents have activated parental controls.

The solution, however, did not solve the problem, because the children went to YouTube views, including clips, interviews, games, video reviews, tutorials, contributing (obviously together with other categories of people) to reach the stratospheric threshold of 17 billion. views in eight weeks (given Vobile content analysis company), far surpassing the Game of Thrones.

The Squid Game series has also favored the proliferation of applications that are not always harmless. Among these is known “”Squid Game Wallpaper 4K HD“, Present in the Google Play store that not only installs themed wallpapers, but at the same time also implements the Joker malware, thanks to which he takes possession of the device, like a puppet.

Great are the responsibilities of parents

Undoubtedly, the responsibilities of parents are great. For some time they have stopped acting as a filter to what the film and videogame market (two examples: Fortnite and Call of Duty) offer. They ignore or pretend not to read that in this specific case the vision is forbidden to minors under 14 years of age. Writes A. Pellai ” So young, in fact, they haven’t developed the cognitive skills to decipher that Squid game is a social satire and they don’t have the emotional skills to digest raw, explicit and bloody images that can trigger trauma. It is true that they read comics and play video games where there are challenges where you die. But here the context is realistic: we don’t see drawings, but men and women. By witnessing repeated murder scenes, children anesthetize “their feelings and do not feel the pain that is natural to feel when faced with the disappearance of a human being“

Anesthetization of pain, but above all of death preconditions for the formation of a personality that no longer feels anything or does not feel emotions, comes from afar. Our time has hidden death. The event that is part of life and that recalls our finiteness (“being for death” M. Heidegger) has been removed from the experiential world of children, to whom only the indirect experience remains (the news of the disappearance of a relative ) and its spectacularization through the videogame “Game Over”, which artificially allows you to rewind the tape and resume the adventure from the last Save game.

The school can do something

In this educational desert, which sees the withdrawal of parents and the consequent delivery of their children to the market, the school can intervene. Its existence can convey a clear message, forgotten by parents: children need “care” (attention and appreciation). A cure that does not take refuge in surrounding them with objects or attentions that in many cases do not help them grow, keeping them in a state of inadequate dependence to face life.

Apparently the “Squid Game” phenomenon seems to have waned. Actually it is ingrottato, camouflaged and hidden. We find it, as written above, in the search for videos, challenges (Tik Tok), tutorials and more. The operation is often activated in the enclosure of one’s bedroom or in the isolation created around the use of a parent’s tablet or smartphone. Therefore, the decrease in news is no guarantee of the decline of the phenomenon.

What then are the actions that the school can propose?

First of all, an information to parents. As a contact person to combat online and offline bullying in my school (Squid game can be declined in one or both phenomena) I wrote on the school’s Fb page (very popular with parents) a reflection aimed at making them aware of the phenomenon.

Some example passages: “I’m used to talking after researching. On the Netflix platform I have seen almost every episode of Squid Game.Values ​​proposed: high competition, world divided into winners and losers, punishment or elimination of the opponent …

In life you are not always a winner. Sometimes you are a loser.

In this case the ending cannot be physical elimination, but getting up and fighting again to reach the goal. Friends, people can help me (different value from competition) …

The Paralympic athletes who managed to start from their limits, attributing ONE SENSE to their condition are to be admired.

Parents need to pay attention to what their children watch on different platforms. (Sky, Amazon Prime, Now, Netflix…). “Preview” They have to be the ones watching the series or program and then evaluate. They must never leave their children alone! You should always discuss the content with them. Not everyone is adequate for their critical management skills. In the specific case, the “Squid Game” series is forbidden to children under 14 … “