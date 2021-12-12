News

Squid Game crooks linked to a Shiba Inu whale

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee56 mins ago
Some members of the Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) have speculated that the SHIB whale who bought 3 trillion tokens may actually be the creator of the scam token Squid Game (CRYPTO: SQUID).

What happened

On December 8, WhaleStats reported that a whale purchased 3 trillion SHIB tokens worth $ 120 million through three transactions; based on the account’s “wormhole results” Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) r / SHIBArmy, the first wallet to come out of Shiba Inu’s 3 trillion whale is a Squid Game wallet.

Last month, the SQUID token made headlines when its price plummeted from $ 2,800 to zero within five minutes after its creators removed liquidity.

In the days preceding the rug pull, the token increased by 83,000% despite several reports indicating that it was “an obvious scam”.

After removing the liquidity, the scammers who created the token would start laundering the stolen funds through Tornado Cash, a privacy solution based on Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

SHIB price movement

On Thursday morning, at the time of publication, SHIB was in the daily red 3.37% at $ 0.00003595.

Photo by Andrew Haimerl (andrewnef) on Unsplash

