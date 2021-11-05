Squid Game is ruining the life of a small streamer on Twitch

Over the last few weeks, the Netflix TV series that takes the name of has exploded on social networks Squid Game. The enormous popularity of this product, however, is creating many problems for a small streamer who is used to broadcast their games on Twitch.

Let’s talk about Lydia Ellery, whose channel on Amazon’s streaming platform is called SquidGame. And it is precisely the title of the channel that is giving the young woman some headaches, who by mere coincidence found herself with an account whose name is the same as the series on everyone’s lips. For this reason, many users are feeling entitled to post hate messages to the girl, believing that he created the channel following the viewing of the TV series and without paying attention to the history of the channel, active since 2018. As if that were not enough, the nickname in question has also created problems for her on Instagram, where she has been temporarily banned, and prevented her from signing some important contracts. In a recent tweet, Lydia said she was annoyed by all this and is considering whether to make a change to the channel name and nickname on the various social platforms.

