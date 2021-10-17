Squid Game: Lee Jung-jae owns an Italian restaurant

The protagonist of Squid Game, Lee Jung-jae, he’s not just a famous actor: he also owns a Italian restaurant in Seoul. The interpreter of the 456 player in the most watched Netflix series ever (a true phenomenon of popularity) in his country was already a superstar before the start of Squid Game. In fact, he has a long career to his credit, which began as a model and continued as an actor, with dozens and dozens of films shot.

Among these there is also “Il Mare”, a South Korean film from 2000 in which the two protagonists live at a distance, but are able to communicate through a mysterious mailbox. If it reminds you of anything, it is because in 2006 Warner Bros re-made the Korean film, calling it “The Lake House” in the original version and having it interpreted by Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock.

This digression on the Korean film starring Lee Jung-jae is actually necessary to talk about his chain of Italian franchised restaurants: it happens, in fact, that the chain of places is called “il Mare” (Siworae in Korean), as one of the most famous films in which the actor took part in his career. In case you are interested in reaching it, the Squid Game star’s club is located in Seoul, in the Hyehwa district, right next to the Line 4 Station, Exit 1.