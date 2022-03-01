‘Squid Game’ Makes History With Multiple 2022 SAG Awards

ads

Netflix’s international hit Squid Game made history during the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night. Squid Game became the first non-English program to win a SAG Award. At the end of the night, the series took home three awards, leaving Hollywood stars like Brian Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon empty-handed.

Lee Jung-jae, who plays Seong Gi-hun, won the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series. His competition included Succession stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kiernan Culkin; and The Morning Show star Billy Crudup. HoYeon Jung’s performance as Kang Sae-byeok helped her beat out The Morning Show stars Aniston and Witherspoon, Succession’s Sarah Snook, and The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss.

The show’s third award was for Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series. Squid Game’s competition in that category included Netflix’s Cobra Kai, HBO’s Mare of Easttown, and the Disney+ Marvel shows The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki.

Although Squid Game won the most trophies among television shows, it did not take home the top prize. Succession won Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. The other nominees in the category were The Handmaid’s Tale, Yellowstone and The Morning Show. Squid Game’s next big chance to wow Hollywood comes at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in September.

Squid Game was written, directed, and created by Hwang Dong-hyuk. The nine-episode show centers on a group of people in deep financial debt who risk their lives to play children’s games to win a monetary prize. However, the game is deadly and losing means death. Netflix released the first season on September 17, 2021, and the show instantly became an international hit. Within the first four weeks of its release, it overtook Bridgerton as the most-watched show in Netflix history.

Back in January, Netflix confirmed that a second season is officially in the works. Hwang had been talking about developing more episodes for weeks, but it took a while for Netflix to officially greenlight.

“If there was a season 2, in the first season we saw, Gi-hun is a character whose humanity is shown or exposed in certain situations,” Hwang told Entertainment Weekly in December. “In other words, his humanity comes through in a very passive way. But I think that in the second season, what he learned from the games and the experience of him in the first season, everything will be put to use in a more active way ».

