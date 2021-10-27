Squid Game, protagonist Lee Jung-Jae has an Italian restaurant chain in Seoul

The sea a South Korean film of 2000 in which the protagonists, Kim and Han, communicate with each other through a mysterious mailbox. Which then turns out to be a time window between 1998 and 2000. Two loneliness that touch each other and that will lead the boys to come closer and look for an encounter, frustrated by the two years that separate them. If it reminds you of something because in 2006 there Warner Bros has launched a remake – The lake house of the time – with Sandra Bullock as female protagonist and Keanu Reeves in place of Lee Jung-Jae, the male interpreter. But The sea, in Korean Siworae, also the name of a chain of Italian restaurants that’s right Lee Jung-Jae, now a leading actor in Squid Game, the series Netflix most viewed in the world, it has a Seoul, in South Korea. Born in 1972, with a long career behind him – he starts as a model, acting comes later -, the award-winning South Korean star – already best actor at the Blue Dragon Film Awards and the Korean Association of Film Cubes Awards – loves Italian cuisine.

And it is precisely this passion that has led him, over the years, to open the premises of which he personally oversaw the interior design, thanks to his artistic studies after graduation. The interiors are modern and informal, aimed in particular at attracting the new generations. On the walls stand out many photos of Italian actresses and actors, from Gina Lollobrigida to Raffaella Carr (and not only), of international stars, such as Audrey Hepburne, of cult film scenes, some of which are related to food, and romantic and evocative views, such as those of Venice. Of course the menu focuses on many variations of pasta And seafood recipes, which the young Korean clientele really like, largely revisited (especially the pizzas). But the mix seems to work and the clubs are trendy. Already before the international success of the TV series. Until recently, it was not unlikely to cross paths Lee Jung-Jae in Seoul, in the Hyehwa district, right next to the Line 4 station, exit 1 to be exact, not far from one of its flagship restaurants. Filming of the TV series first, the global success then they diverted him from the restaurant business to which, however, he intends to return.

The success of the tv series in the meantime Lee Jung-Jae, the Gi-Hun from Squid Game, for all the number 456, enjoys fame thanks to a television series that today boasts 1.4 billion hours spent by users in front of the TV. And an income that yields to Netflix a whopping 900 million dollars against a total production cost of the 9 episodes of 21.4 million dollars (data destined to grow). Despite this, I have not received any proposal or request for a job – the actor recently declared in an exclusive interview with Variety -. But if the right one arrives, I would be happy to be part of a production abroad. It could be fun. Otherwise there is always plan B, that of catering, which is already underway: Il Mare is a franchise, according to what the well-informed say, which will expand. On the other hand, as we learn from several American tabloids, with a profit of 300 million won per stake – the equivalent of 220 thousand euros to be multiplied by 9, the total stakes, and a personal wealth before Squid Game which ranges from one million to five million dollars – there is something to invest in. And theitalian cuisine for Lee Jung-Jae a certainty.