Squid Game Rust by Tore and Ricoy: Grefg and Carola confirmed

QRust was crying out for a Squid Games, it was an open secret, the problem was who was going to take care of it. And to that question, the answer It was given by Tore, who, with the help of Ricoy, will organize the first Squid Games Rust in Spain.

Rust is one of the most thug and fun games that exist today when it comes to playing online, raideos, farmeos interruptus or endless pvps with “stiffs” running around, they make the game of FacePunch, one of the ideal ones to bring the Squid Games tests to his universe.

The content creator specializing in Rust, Tore1005, had the idea of ​​being able to have a series of Squid Games in Rust and got down to work and contacted the survival game community to start this project.

From designers and programmers to their own musical themewhich we have already heard and it is great, all to create a series in which not only Rust exclusive content creators will be, but also streamers like Grefg or Carola, have already confirmed their attendance next to the “King of the Stiffs”, Ricoy.

All the information of Squid Game Rust de Tore and Ricoy

Squid Game Rust, will last three days in which the different tests and eliminations will be developed. About 140 Rust and other content creatorswill be present in this series, Grefg, Carola and Espe Hereticshave been the first to confirm that they will be with Tore and Ricoy.

The date is not yet confirmed, but from the organization they estimate that it will be in mid-March when this prank devised by Tore started.

Confirmed participants in Squid Game Rust

