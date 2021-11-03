Squid Game, the Netflix series vying for awards in Drama series

While waiting to know what Squid Game 2 could reserve for us, the famous Netflix show will certainly be among the protagonists of the next season of the awards for the best serial productions: it seems confirmed that Squid Game will compete in drama series at major awards.

At the upcoming awards (including Emmys) the South Korean thriller will compete in the Drama series category, and not among the Limited series, a category reserved for miniseries or special dramatic productions.

Squid Game will therefore have to contend with other great titles of the serial Drama world: from season 3 of the HBO series Succession (just renewed for a fourth season), in the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul, and the final season of This Is Us.

In the Limited category, Netflix could see the miniseries nominated Maid, to compete against productions such as Nine Perfect Strangers with Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy, Scenes from a wedding, the HBO miniseries starring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain, and Impeachment: American Crime Story.

However, there would be one bad news for Hwang Dong-hyuk: According to the IndieWire newspaper, due to the rules for nominations, which require the registration of the trade associations of directors or screenwriters, it is possible that the showrunner of Squid Game cannot compete for either the Writers Guild of America Award or the Directors Guild of America.

While waiting to know if a season 2 of the Netflix k-drama will be made official, let’s try to understand if Squid Game can hope for an Emmy.