Squid Game, the parody of Rami Malek on Saturday Night Live. VIDEO

The Oscar winner was involved in a fun parodic reinterpretation in a musical key of the record series of Netflix (also visible on Sky Q and via the app on Now Smart Stick). He wore the famous numbered suit of the protagonists of the most successful show of the streaming platform and took part in various themed challenges in an exhilarating video clip, together with comedian Pete Davidson and Big Wet (who signs the music. “Turn Up On the Weekend” by Branchez & Big Wet)

Squid Game is now so central to the international hype that it has bothered a star of the caliber of Rami Malek: the Oscar-winning actor has been involved since Saturday Night Live in a hilarious parody of Netflix’s record series (also visible on Sky Q and via the app on Now Smart Stick). The star, who in 2019 was honored with an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Satellite Award for his chapeau performance of Freddie Mercury in the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, here he deserves another Oscar for this very funny new actor’s test. The star of Mr. Robot wore for one night the now famous numbered jumpsuit that the protagonists of Squid Game, engaging in some themed challenges. Challenges that have been repeated in the video clip posted on the social channels of the Saturday Night Live, what to say that it is hoarding views and consents is little. Let’s say it’s having almost the same success as what parody … Seriously, it’s practically impossible to keep up with the number of views of Squid Game, so leave all hope you who try. The irresistible sketch was broadcast on TV with the airing of the episode of SNL, the episode of Saturday 16 October during which Malek and the comedian Pete Davidson retraced the main stages of the series in an ironic (and a little country, in some narrative junctions of the video). You can see this little parodic gem in the video you find above. Rami Malek is the first woman, even if his supporting role gives him a hard time … Comedian Pete Davidson is the other great protagonist of this video clip with a country-style atmosphere, all played on the quotes from the South Korean television series that is beating any viewing record on Netflix. In its first month of release, Squid Game garnered approximately 111 million views, making it the largest launch in the history of the streaming platform.

A series that has ceased to be just such, becoming a real pop culture phenomenon. There are now countless parodies, quotes, tributes and meme that are multiplying both on the net and in the media in general. Both at the bar, too. You can watch the video “Squid Game – SNL” published by Saturday Night Live in the video you find at the top of this article.

The quotes from the series

Squid Game: Netflix thinks of a video game inspired by the TV series Rami Malek and Pete Davidson played “One, two, Three, Stella”, the South Korean version of the title (the squid game). But not only with that: we can see them in the middle of one of the final games, that of the glass bridge. The guards clearly appear in the video, wearing the now unmistakable red costume and masks. Very funny to note that every now and then they too get involved in the captivating sound and musical rhythm, starting to sketch a shy ballet. Rami Malek wears the suit marked with the number 218, that is the uniform worn by the female character of Cho Sang-woo, interpreted in Squid Game by actress and supermodel Park Hae-soo.

Pete Davidson has the number 456, which in the series belongs to Seong Gi-hun, the protagonist played by Lee Jung-jae. We laugh from the beginning to the end of the video, with brilliant ideas like that of Malek who converts South Korean won into US dollars with the Google converter, the only way to understand how much this damn money is up for grabs. One of the many comments on You Tube to the video clip is just what it says: “The google currency translation part is legitimately hilarious because we all did this”, Joining the chorus of the many spectators who actually got help from Google to understand how much money we are talking about. Then the sympathy that animates both him and (due to professional deformation) the comedian Pete Davidson make it all truly irresistible.

Squid Game, the cast takes on a Jimmy Fallon guest game. VIDEO Reporting the video caption of SNL, which is “A group of men (Rami Malek, Big Wet, Pete Davidson) perform a song about risking it all for a cash prize“, We also mention the presence of the other very nice protagonist: Big Wet, one of the members of the American duo Branchez & Big Wet (famous in the United States for the song Squad released in 2018, whose title can only remind us of the Squid of Squid Game… And also the song reinterpreted by Remi Malek and Pete Davidson remembers it, even if the piece on which we listen to the “squidgameiana” version is another: “Turn Up On the Weekend”, a piece released in 2017, also by Branchez & Big Wet. We propose it at the end of the article to let you know, since in Italy Branchez & Big Wet are not yet very popular.). The video begins with Davidson and Malek in the part of country men (and here are the country quotes, the same as in the original Branchez & Big Wet video clip) who find themselves in ruins. Thus, like the rivals in debt up to their necks at the heart of the South Korean series, they will try their luck by signing up for the “squid game”.

Spoiler alert!

Squid Game, between challenges and jokes: success is also social The video has some spoilers, so if you are part of that small number of people who have not yet seen the series of records, then you would do well first to fill this void and then to keep this little gem only for when you have finished the series. vision… Loading... Advertisements Also because without having looked Squid Game you cannot grasp every cross-reference, quotation and parodic hint of this video clip, of course.

The spoilers instead are caught all, so be careful! The video does not fail to make irony on the ambiguous ending of this hugely popular show, even winking at one of the trichotic choices that some of the protagonists will make. We do not tell you more so as not to slip spoilers …

Squid Game

Squid Game, the cast of the Netflix TV series Squid Game (title literally translated as “The Squid Game”) is the South Korean television series written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk and distributed worldwide on Netflix from September 17, 2021. It consists of nine episodes and tells the story of a group of people who will risk their lives to challenge themselves to a deadly game. Only those who survive will be able to take home 45.6 billion South Korean won, equal to about 33 million euros (and this is where the currency converter part of the video of the SNL is very, very funny). There are many quotes from pop culture, such as the green tracksuits worn by the players (which draw inspiration from the sportswear of the 70s, known as trainingbok) or the labyrinth-style corridors and staircases that refer to MC Escher’s four-dimensional stair designs. There are also many references to the world of nature, in particular to the world of insects: the network of tunnels between the arena, the dormitory and the administrative office, for example, is inspired by ant colonies.

Applause but also accusations of plagiarism

Squid Game, what you need to know about the new Korean TV series on Netflix The South Korean series has received acclaim from critics and audiences everywhere. However, there was no lack of criticism, from Japan: Squid Game in fact it would seem very similar to the Japanese film “As the Gods Will”, released in 2014. Accused of plagiarism, director Hwang Dong-hyuk said he began writing the screenplay for Squid Game already in 2008 and that therefore the similarity of his series with the Japanese film would be only coincidental. However the film “As the Gods Will” for which many cry to plagiarism is an action film directed by Takashi Miike with a non-original script: it is based on the manga of the same name, written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and drawn by Akeji Fujimura. The manga was released in 2011 (so after that 2008 in which the director of Squid Game says he started writing his own series) but the similarities between Netflix’s South Korean series and this comic are really impressive … The manga tells of a high school student who will see his teacher’s head explode at school, while a daruma doll will appear in its place, forcing Shun and his classmates to play “Daruma ga koronda” (the Daruma has fallen, in practice a “one, two, three star” in the Asian version). This game for children, however, is proposed in a very macabre version, the deadly one: whoever loses is killed. The survivors of the various phases of the game will be forced to play a series of childish games but in an ultra-violent version, all under the auspices of a mysterious “God”, who will put their lives up for grabs.

Rami Malek

deepening Rami Malek, Oscar-winning career for Bohemian Rhapsody To make the video of the Saturday Night Live even more interesting is the presence of Rami Malek.

The American actor is now an all-round star. He debuted in the seventh art in 2006, playing the pharaoh Ahkmenrah in the comedy A night at the museum with Ben Stiller. That role was reprized by him in the two sequels of the trilogy, A night at the museum 2 – Escape (2009) and Night at the museum – The Pharaoh’s Secret (2014). In 2015, he played the hacker Elliot Alderson in the acclaimed television series Mr. Robot, a role that earned him an Emmy Award.

In 2019 he received critical and public acclaim thanks to his admirable portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. For that role, Malek was awarded an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Satellite Award in the Best Actor section. In 2019 the magazine Time placed Malek among the 100 most influential people of 2019. In 2021 he played Detective Jim Baxter alongside Denzel Washington (he as Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon) in the film Until the last clue by John Lee Hancock and starred as Lyutsifer Safin in No Time to Die by Cary Fukunaga. Here is the video clip of “Turn Up On the Weekend”, a song by Branchez & Big Wet released in 2017 on whose notes the SNL’s Squid Game parody is based (with a lot of presence in the Big Wet cast):