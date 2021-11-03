Squid Game, the video game is free and conquers Steam and Twitch

Although many weeks have passed since the debut, Squid Game – the South Korean TV series broadcast by Netflix which has quickly become an unstoppable phenomenon – shows no signs of wanting to go out of style.

The show inspired by Battle Royale it has in fact become the most watched show on the streaming platform, becoming in a matter of weeks one of the most viewed content of all time.

Not to mention that even a big like GTA V decided to pay homage to the series, in a way that pays homage to the deadly games seen on the show.

Not to mention that a bunch of modders have decided to use the game creation system known as Core for recreate the challenges featured in the hit Netflix series.

Now, as also reported by Polygon, it was decided to go even further: since at the moment there is no official video game based on the action-drama of Hwang Dong-hyuk, someone has decided to remedy the lack.

A multiplayer knockoff called Crab Game was released on Steam at the end of October: Basically, this is a free multiplayer game inspired by Squid Game.

Players can enter the various lobbies and try to survive through a series of battle royale games inspired by those of the series.

Apparently, in no time Crab Game became a hit on Steam, with more than 30 thousand players at the same time, for dizzying numbers.

But not only that: also on Twitch, the title is attracting more than 20 thousand spectators, surpassing big like Final Fantasy 14 Online, PUBG Battlegrounds, Overwatch And Rocket League.

You can download Crab Game for Windows PC on Steam. Mac and Linux versions of Crab Game are available on Itch.io, but require Steam running in the background.

