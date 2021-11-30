Squid Game: who are the Italian voice actors of the Netflix series

Squid Game has been officially dubbed in Italian by Netflix: that’s who the Italian voice actors of the series are.

From now Squid Game speak Italian. The dubbing of the famous series available on Netflix it was performed by Iyuno-SDI Group of Rome under the direction of Lucio Saccone. there who are the Italian voice actors of the new phenomenon from South Korea.

Squid Game: A scene from the Korean TV series

The Italian adaptation of the Squid Game dialogues was signed by Marco Liguori. Lucio Saccone, on the other hand, is the voice of numerous Rai1 and radio promos, and was responsible for the direction of the Italian dubbing of the now famous Netflix series. Voiced by Seong Gi-hun was Gianfranco Miranda, who, throughout his career, has lent his voice to the faces of Adam Driver, Ryan Gosling, Matthew Goode, Armie Hammer, Henry Cavill, James Franco, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston.

Dubbing Oh Il-nam, on the other hand, was taken care of by Gianni Giuliano, dean of Italian dubbing: he is the voice in the Italian language of Bill Nighy, Jeremy Irons, James Woods, Michael Douglas and Matt Dillon. The young Francesco De Francesco took care of the dubbing of Front Man. In his career, De Francesco has voiced the mighty Jason Momoa, Jesse Plemons, Frank Grillo and Henry Cavill. The square guardian was voiced by Alessandro Quarta, who can boast a very long career as an actor and voice actor behind him: among others – the voices of Ethan Hawke, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Casey Affleck, Zack Braff, Heath Ledger and Ewan McGregor.

Moving on to the female side, we find Graziella Polisenanti, who lent her voice to Gi-hun’s mother. The actress and voice actress, in the past, has starred in fiction and films, and has voiced actresses such as Geraldine Chaplin, Jacki Weaver, June Squibb and Catherine O’Hara.

Finally, the voice of Alessandra Korompai is that of the announcer. Throughout her career, she has voiced Juliette Binoche, Laura Linney, Miranda Richardson, Marcia Gay Harden, Kyra Sedgwick, Helen Hunt, Laura Dern, Carla Cugino, Patricia Arquette and Nicole Kidman.

The most famous Netflix series of the moment (we talked about it in our Squid Game review) will have a second season: the second season of Squid Game has been confirmed by its director. Are you ready to play again?