Squid Game, who are the Italian voice actors of the protagonists in the Netflix series?

The Italian dubbing of Squid Game has just arrived. The Netflix series has recorded incredible numbers around the world, convincing the platform to introduce a voice acting. Until now, in fact, viewers had been able to watch the episodes in Korean with subtitles. Here it is now who are the Italian voice actors.

To give the voice the protagonist Seong Gi-hun is Gianfranco Miranda, born in ’76 and already a voice actor of actors of a certain caliber such as Henry Cavill, Ryan Gosling and Adam Driver in many of their works. Gi-hun’s old friend, Cho Sang-woo, is instead voiced by Andrea Moretti, and brought to the screen by South Korean actor Park Hae-soo. From what we have recently learned, he will be the Berlin of the South Korean version of La Casa di Carta. Something we are certainly very curious about.

But let’s go on with our protagonists. Hwang Jun-ho, the detective who introduces himself into the game by dressing as a guard, will have the voice of Marco Briglione, while Sara Vitagliano will voice the North Korean refugee Kang Sae-byeok. Elder Oh Il-nam will be Gianni Giuliano, while Stefano Alessandroni will give voice to Jang Deok-su.

Among the main characters we also remember Abdul Ali, a Pakistani immigrant who participates in games to support his family. His interpreter, Anupam Tripathi, will be voiced by Matteo Costantini. Then there are Han Mi-nyeo and Frontman, the leader of the Squid Game, who will respectively have the voices of Vanina Marini and Francesco De Francesco.

And you, you will look at it dubbed or do you prefer to watch movies and TV series in their original language?