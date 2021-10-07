Squid Game with Keanu Reeves, Brad Pitt and Zendaya: the deepfake video is unsettling

THE deepfake video are depopulating and have also invaded the territory of Squid Game. One user, in fact, uploaded a video to YouTube that shows how the series would have been if it had been played by Keanu Reeves, Brad Pitt, Zendaya, Danny Trejo and Dakota Fanning.

The cast of this “remake” deepfake of Squid Game is to shake your wrists: to interpret the series in the video uploaded to YouTube by a user, in fact, would be Brad Pitt, Keanu Reeves, Zendaya, Danny Trejo and Dakota Fanning. In particular, Reeves would take the place of Lee Jung-jae, main character and winner of the Squid Game; Pitt would have to replace Gong Yoo, the recruiter of the participants in the annual game; Zendaya would replace Jung Ho-yeon.

Joining the cast of the series would also be Josh Hartnett, John Boyega, Gary Oldman and Angela Sarafyan. The only interpreter between the original version and the deepfake version would be Lee Byung-hun, thanks to some participation in Hollywood projects. The video has already reached about 700 thousand views in a few days and has received a series of comments not to be missed.

One user, for example, wrote: “Oh my God, while I was watching Squid Game I noticed Lee Jung-jae’s resemblance to Keanu Reeves … And in this video he truly transformed into Keanu Reeves!”. The other users praised the work done and the perfect cast choice.

The latest Netflix series (we talked about it in our Squid Game review) has quickly morphed into one of the most viewed of all time for the video on demand giant and could have a second season: Squid Game is back. but on one condition only. Are you curious to discover it?