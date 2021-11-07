Squillace, the children will have a new gym at school

The safety and functional restoration works of the premises used by the institute including Squillace for physical activity and physical education are nearing completion. The project curated by the head of the municipal technical office, Antonio Macaluso, was financed with funds intended for the enhancement of social infrastructures. For the realization of the works, for a total amount of € 33,722.50, the firm Tolone di Fiasco Baldaia was commissioned.

“With this intervention – specifies the councilor for programming, Franco Caccia – implemented by this Administration and the municipal offices, we hope to fill a large gap and make an important infrastructure available to the school and families of our city. We all know the importance of the weight exerted by motor activities in the processes of healthy growth of children and therefore we are particularly satisfied with the realization of the work. Despite the known staff shortages – adds the councilor Caccia – the municipality of Squillace, with a proven teamwork between administrators, employees, Sportello Europa and also through a wise use of external financial resources, continues its commitment to increase the quality of life of the resident population, increase job opportunities for professionals and companies in Squillace and the local area.

After the long months spent closed in homes, these jobs allow us to give back to our children the joy of finding a dedicated space at school for moments of socialization and psycho-physical growth. The recovery of our country passes through concrete actions and in particular by interventions aimed at the new generations. We are also sure this new space made available to the institute including Squillace, directed by Alessandro Carè, can also be used for sports and aggregation initiatives promoted by the many associations operating in Squillace “.