Squirrel will distribute the saga of ‘The Hunger Games’

Squirrel Media, the former Vertex 360, continues to define itself as a startup, although it is more of a nostalgic term than a reality. It currently has a market capitalization of 287 million euros and has become the third largest private television operator in Spain, only behind Atresmedia and Mediaset.

She may not evoke as many things as the owner of Antena 3 or the owner of Telecinco, but she is willing to continue gaining ground and her growth plans prove it. According to the strategic plan that they presented to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) in March, they aim to reach 40.3 million euros of net profit in 2024, which will mean multiplying by four the figure declared in 2021, 5, 4 millions. And this, how is it going to be achieved? With organic and inorganic growth.

“At the last Cannes Festival we closed the distribution of The Hunger Games saga with Lionsgate. It is the most important project that has been released at the Cannes Festival with a budget of over 200 million euros. In the end we have a catalog of more than 1,800 top-level products, leading the Spanish-speaking markets,” explains Pablo Pereiro, founder and CEO of Squirrel Media, to elEconomista.es.

Jennifer Lawrence, the actress of the hunger games, is not alone in the catalog of the old Vertex 360. In the media sector, which contributes 22% of its gross margin, it distributes the contents of Disney and Paramount, among others. In addition, it owns BOM Cine, a television channel that broadcasts in several autonomous communities in Spain through DTT and through the payment platforms Movistar+, Vodafone TV and Virgin Telco.

Present in four countries

It is currently physically present in four countries: Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy and Brazil. But its expansion goes much further, it has an operational presence throughout Europe, Asia and Central and South America.

“In the period 20/22 we are going to go from distributing only in Spain and Andorra to more than 30 countries. All of Latin America, all of Spain and Portugal, Andorra, Italy and the Italian-speaking countries and the entire Portuguese-speaking world. In the end we have become a leader in those markets”, details Pereiro. They also have two acquisitions planned in the United States.