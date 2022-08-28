SRE highlights Action Plan on Health and Resilience

MEXICO CITY, August 28 (EL UNIVERSAL).- During the IX Summit of the Americas, held in Los Angeles, California, from June 6 to 10, the governments of the region committed to reaching consensus on a Plan of Action on Health and Resilience to address the effects of the Covid pandemic.

The report by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard, sent to the Senate of the Republic, highlights that the governments of the countries of the Americas will seek to strengthen the resilience of health and education systems, economies and communities, bearing in mind that the Americas have many challenges in common, which were made evident or exacerbated by the Covid 19 pandemic.

In this way, it is intended to place the person at the center of health and resilience policies, the integration of the provision of health services, including physical and mental health services, taking into account the amplified impact and unique needs of members of groups that have been historically marginalized, discriminated against and/or in a situation of vulnerability.

To this end, the need to expand equitable access to comprehensive, quality health services, centered on people and communities, and strengthen primary care to advance universal access to health is recognized.

The countries of the Americas committed to examining financing mechanisms to guide the participation of national and international financial institutions and the public and private sectors in strengthening health systems.

The objective is to manage new financing models aimed at improving efficiency, effectiveness, transparency, sustainability and fairness in financing; increase and improve public financing and advance in the elimination of out-of-pocket spending, encouraging international financial institutions to support developing countries.

“Responsible authorities commit to assess gaps and develop an evidence-based action plan, rooted in a ‘One Health’ approach, to prevent, rapidly detect, and respond to infectious disease outbreaks, especially those resulting from threats to health among humans, animals, plants and the environment and vector transmission, and recognizing the threat that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) represents to human health,” explains the report delivered to the Senate.

Underlines that the authorities will address the broader economic, social and environmental dimensions of resilience, including the challenges caused by Covid 19 and the constraints for a sustainable post-pandemic recovery, as well as the difficulties in terms of food and nutrition security, in addition to the limited capacity to mitigate and adapt to the challenges of the climate crisis.