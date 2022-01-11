Sri Lanka dreams of New Dubai, but asks China for leniency on the debt

At the moment, the response has been rather cautious, not to say evasive. Beijing will help Sri Lanka “to the best of its ability” but is certain that the island state “will overcome temporary difficulties as soon as possible”. Crossed by a deep economic and currency crisis, Sri Lanka has officially asked China to renegotiate the debt incurred over the years to finance various projects and infrastructures in an attempt to modernize the country. The request came from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during the official visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Colombo last weekend. “The president stressed that it would be a great relief for the country if attention was paid to restructuring debt payments as a solution to the economic crisis that emerged with the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Rajapaksa. That of Sri Lanka is only the latest of the requests that have arrived in Beijing from poor or developing countries, in much of Africa or Asia, which have drawn on the generous loans offered by China for projects and construction sites necessary to fill their infrastructural gap. Or rather, the penultimate. Because in February it could be Ecuador’s turn: President Guillermo Lasso “will soon go to China and we will start a process of dialogue and a memorandum of understanding on the debt we have with that country”, the Foreign Minister recently said. Quito.

The problems in repaying the burdens accrued by Ecuador and, in particular, from Sri Lanka to Beijing raise the controversial issue of “diplomacy” or “debt trap” that China would tend to developing countries behind the lavish credits granted, according to the most critical, to finance infrastructures that are not or not sustainable at all and thus increase its political and economic influence once the impossibility of repaying them has emerged. A narrative, it must be said, strongly contested by Chinese politicians, media and analysts who accuse the West of hiding behind a veil of hypocrisy the desire to discredit Beijing’s legitimate economic interest in supporting development countries, on a par with that offered. by Western institutions and companies. In the case of Sri Lanka, for example, one of the pro-China reasons is based on the fact that the share of the total debt of the island country headed by the Dragon amounts to only 10%, while Japan, the Asian Development Bank, the World Bank and market loans all have larger shares at 12%, 14%, 11% and 39% respectively.

The profound crisis in which Sri Lanka has fallen does not naturally depend on Beijing, which in a decade has lent Sri Lanka just over five billion dollars for a series of infrastructure projects dedicated to ports, roads and airports. Among these also the port of Hambantota, which has become the symbol, according to the detractors, of the perverse dynamics in the functioning of the so-called debt trap. In fact, in 2017 the port was leased to the China Merchants Port company for 99 years following the contractor’s difficulties in repaying the interest on the foreign debt. CMP is part of the China Merchants Group (CMG) conglomerate, a Hong Kong-based state-owned enterprise which, like all State-owned enterprises, is under the direct supervision of the Commission for the supervision and administration of state property of the Council of State (SASAC), and therefore to the directives of the Communist Party of China.

Hambantota is the second largest port in the country and is, from a Chinese point of view, an important hub for its economic and commercial (and according to many analysts, political) strategy called the New Silk Road. The Belt and Road Initiative is not just an infrastructure investment plan for Beijing but it is above all a clear geo-economic strategy for the development of its trade routes between East and West and to increase political influence in countries deserving of the dragon’s interest. It invests 138 countries, including EU member states. The emblematic case is Greece, “the dragon’s head in Europe”, where Beijing entered without gloves during the sovereign debt crisis, taking over the Port Authority of Piraeus, the first Greek port enviable for its position in the Mediterranean, through its state navigation giant Cosco. The Chinese will control Piraeus, with a 67% share, by 2052. In the first five of management, among the protests of workers, communities and local institutions, the colonial modalities of the Beijing state-owned company emerged that have led to an increase trafficking in goods is disproportionate but without producing any added value for the Greek economy. Given the due proportions, it is feared that this is also happening in Sri Lanka. A year ago there was news of a possible extension of the lease contract of the port of Hambantota up to 198 years, which was later denied by the Chinese authorities.

Port authorities expect “phenomenal” growth in traffic and services as the country is experiencing a severe economic and currency crisis. Sri Lanka’s foreign exchange reserves (GDP: $ 80 billion) dropped to $ 1.6 billion in December, barely enough for a few weeks of imports. The government imposed rationing on electricity supplies after the main company encountered growing difficulties in purchasing fuel for its plants, France Presse reported. As reported by Reuters, the central bank of Sri Lanka has repeatedly assured that all debt repayments will be respected, starting with the sovereign bond of 500 million maturing on January 18, equal to about a third of those maturing in 2022.

During the visit of the Chinese minister, the president of Sri Lanka asked for access to preferential credits for imports of essential goods, as well as measures to allow Chinese tourists to travel to Sri Lanka even during the pandemic, given the important contribution of tourism to the growth of the country in a period of crisis aggravated by Covid. Minister Wang said that a “friendly relationship” persists between the two states that “benefits the development of both and serves the fundamental interest of both peoples”. But, sending a message to India, he also warned “third parties” not to interfere in relations between China and Sri Lanka. On the other hand, China and India alone account for 50% of the value of the island state’s imports.

Business certainly flourishes on the Beijing-Colombo axis. In fact, on the waterfront of the capital, another Chinese company, China Harbor Engineering Company, a subsidiary of one of the most important Soe in Beijing, the China Communications Construction Company, is carrying out the construction of a financial city, Port City Colombo. A “new Dubai” under the Zes regime, a Special Economic Zone, an integral part of the Chinese Silk Road, and therefore consistent with its commercial projects. The territorial extension will lead more or less to the doubling of the land surface of the capital.

After Sri Lanka, it could be Ecuador’s turn to ask Beijing for financial leniency. Foreign Minister Juan Carlos Holguin said President Lasso will go on a trip to China in early February to ask to renegotiate the debt of more than five billion dollars and discuss trade agreements. Trade relations between the Latin American country and Beijing are very solid: exports with China are worth 12% of the total value, imports 18%. Long-term crude oil supply contracts weigh heavily on exports to Beijing.