Sri Lanka: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees the country in a military jet amid protests

13 July 2022, 08:12 GMT Updated 3 hours

image source, Getty Images Caption, Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled Sri Lanka on a military plane, amid a wave of massive protests as a result of the acute economic crisis plaguing the country.

The air force of the Asian nation confirmed this Wednesday that Rajapaksa, 73, moved to the Maldives with his wife and two security agents.

The president remained in hiding after a mob stormed the presidential residence on Saturday. He had promised to resign from the position this Wednesday.

A source told the BBC that he does not plan to stay in the Maldives, a group of islands in the Indian Ocean, and intends to travel to another country.

The flight of the president puts Sri Lanka at risk of falling into a power vacuumat a time when it needs a functioning government to try to get out of the dire financial situation it finds itself in.

According to the Constitution of the country, he is the prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, who should lead the country if the president resigns.

But Wickremesinghe is also unpopular and a group of protesters managed to break into his office on Wednesday.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Security forces fired tear gas at protesters in the capital Colombo on Wednesday.

According to BBC journalist Tessa Wong, who is at the scene, the grounds of the ministerial office were invaded by a group of visibly happy protesters, many of them grabbing what they found in their path.

Many shouted phrases of joy from the balconies, after confronting the armed policemen who were at the gates of the compound.

Last Saturday, protesters set fire to his private residence, but neither he nor his family were there.

The prime minister had also said he would resign to make way for a unity government, but without giving a precise date.

State of emergency

Following the flight of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Wickremesinghe declared a state of emergency across the country due to the protests.

In addition, he declared a curfew in the Western Province, which includes the capital Colombo.

Protesters they’ve been on the streets for months protesting the consequences of the serious financial crisis that the country is going through.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Protesters took over the president’s official residence in Colombo last weekend.

currently sri lankan does not have access to foreign currencies such as the dollar or the euro to pay for their imports.

These include food, medicine and fuel.

In an attempt to tackle the crisis, the authorities implemented a ban on the sale of gasoline and diesel to private consumers, making the country in the firstor in taking this measure since the 70’s.

This caused the closure of schools in Sri Lanka.

It also forced the authorities to ask the nation’s 22 million people to work from home, at a time when inflation reaches 30%.

Analysis of Anbarasan Etirajan

reporting from Colombo for BBCNews

This is a fall from grace for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was for so long such an important political figure in Sri Lanka.

Few expected things to end this way.

As a former defense chief, Rajapaksa oversaw military operations in the controversial war against the Tamil Tiger rebels that ended in 2009.

They accuse him of human rights abuses during that war and also of attacking dissidents, but has repeatedly denied these accusations.

Rajapaksa’s family has dominated Sri Lankan politics for two decades and, with strong backing from the Sinhalese Buddhist majority, Gotabaya became president in 2019.

His escape represents a victory for protesters who took to the streets to express their anger against the mismanagement of the economy and the rising cost of living.