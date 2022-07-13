News

Sri Lanka: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees the country in a military jet amid protests

Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled Sri Lanka on a military plane, amid a wave of massive protests as a result of the acute economic crisis plaguing the country.

The air force of the Asian nation confirmed this Wednesday that Rajapaksa, 73, moved to the Maldives with his wife and two security agents.

The president remained in hiding after a mob stormed the presidential residence on Saturday. He had promised to resign from the position this Wednesday.

A source told the BBC that he does not plan to stay in the Maldives, a group of islands in the Indian Ocean, and intends to travel to another country.

