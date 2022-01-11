SsangYong sold to a Korean consortium

APPROVED BY THE COURT – The SsangYong, which thanks to the receivership managed to escape bankruptcy after the exit of the majority shareholder Mahindra, has finally found a new owner. It is a consortium led by the South Korean car manufacturer specializing in electrical, Edison Motors, which agreed to acquire SsangYong and its manufacturing operations, including debt of 305 billion won (about 225 million euros). The consortium consists of Korea Corporate Governance Improvement (KCGI) and Keystone, as well as the electronics company Semisysco. The agreement, which was approved by the Seoul court, is waiting to go through the usual bureaucratic process before being officially formalized.

NOW IT COULD GO BACK – The SsangYong is burdened by a high debt and its vehicle sales in 2021 fell to 84,496, down about 21% from the previous year. The entry of the new owner will allow the Korean manufacturer to resume development of the new electric models, such as the X200 and J100, announced last summer. The Indian car manufacturer Mahindra, which acquired SsangYong in 2010 when it was close to bankruptcy, owned about 75% of the capital, but was no longer interested in investing and had been looking for a buyer for two years now.

