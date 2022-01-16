SsangYong, the Edison Motors electric vehicle consortium takes over the Korean manufacturer

The South Korean consortium led by Edison Motors bought the car manufacturer founded in 1954 for 225 million euros. The relaunch plan provides for the presentation of ten electric models by 2030

The Korean consortium led by Edison Motors, a brand specialized in electric vehicles, will acquire the compatriot SsangYong Motor Company, acquired for 305 billion won, approximately 225 million euros: the agreement was signed on 10 January 2022, with the payment of ten percent of the established quota. Therefore, the ownership of the house founded in 1954 in South Korea changes, which was going through a period of difficulty that was sharpened by the spring of 2020 also due to the pandemic. Since that period, the Indian group Mahindra, which since 2010 had held the majority of SsangYong reaching 75% of shares, had expressed its willingness to sell the historic Asian brand.

SSANGYONG: THE TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP – The Korean brand SsangYong, therefore, in administration since the spring of 2021, with the advent of new shareholders is preparing to overcome a severe crisis, with vehicle sales reaching a negative record of just over 84 thousand units in the 2021, down 21% compared to the previous twelve months (and a loss of approximately 175 million euros in the period January-September 2021). In September 2021 the Seoul court had selected the offer of the Edison Motors consortium in a range of three different merger and acquisition proposals, approving the process that had led the two Korean companies to sign a memorandum of understanding linked to double thread to the continuation of the SsangYong recovery plan.

SSANGYONG: THE RANGE – The industrial plan of Edison Motors, a company specializing in the construction of electric buses and trucks, should be presented by March 1, 2022, and in that period the Seoul court will be able to give the final green light to the operation. The same plan envisages the launch of ten electric models signed by SsangYong by 2030 (the first in 2022), and the expansion of the markets towards North America and Mexico. Currently among the models of the SsangYong range sold in Europe and in Italy there are the New Rexton, the “flagship” of the SUVs of the Asian house, available with five or seven seats (and in a pick-up configuration, the Rexton Sports XL); and models of medium SUV, SsangYong Korando, and compact, Tivoli.

