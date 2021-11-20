The latest news from SSC Napoli arrives! The attacker skips Inter Napoli, he is positive at Covid 19 and will stay at home. New round of pads for the club. Tile for Napoli football Luciano Spalletti ahead of the match against Inter.

SSC Napoli, positive attacker at Covid: Inter skips, the press release

Positive Napoli Covid player – Positive Naples, who is it? There is no positive news for Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli. Because on the eve of Inter Napoli will not be a key player because he is positive at Covid 19. The press release from the blue club arrives which reveals that Matteo Politano is the positive Napoli player at Covid. SSC Napoli itself communicated this with a press release issued on all its official channels. The attacker was regularly vaccinated with two doses. Politano is now in home isolation. He will therefore miss the match against Inter.

“SSC Napoli announces that the footballer Matteo Politano tested positive for a molecular swab carried out yesterday. The footballer, regularly vaccinated with a double dose, is asymptomatic and in home isolation. All the procedures envisaged by the health authorities have been implemented. The team group will carry out a further round of pads during the day before leaving for Milan “.