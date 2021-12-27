SSC Napoli proposal to Nigeria: send Osimhen to the Africa Cup after Juve, the background

Napoli calcio – Today’s edition of Corriere dello Sport has published a background on Victor Osimhen and the call-up for the Africa Cup. Apparently, the blue club had made a proposal to the Nigerian football federation.

“Waiting for the outcome of the next visit, among other things, Napoli had also tried to evaluate with the Nigerian federation a path that somehow would have made a more complex and delicate day-to-day eve less problematic in light of the absences and the latest news (Fabian positive at Covid): leave it at Spalletti’s disposal for the match with Juve, scheduled for January 6, and then return him to the national team in time for the debut in the Cup scheduled for January 11 with Egypt. An idea that, however, does not seem easily feasible for too many reasons, including logistical and bureaucratic “.