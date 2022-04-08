SSG reports temporary change of preventive medicine services from CAISES Colón in Irapuato to Torres Landa. – Dependencies Bulletins

The Secretary of Health, Daniel Díaz Martínez made the announcement this Friday and stated that this change is due to structural failures presented by CAISES Colón, after more than 25 years of service.

He reported that some structural damage has been identified that puts the integrity of personnel and users at risk; For this reason, it is necessary to vacate the property so that a final opinion can be made by the Secretary of State Infrastructure.

There has been an approach by the State Health Secretariat with the Municipal Government of Irapuato, for the request of the donation of a property for the replacement of this Health Center.

And if it is no longer feasible to continue using the facilities, follow the process for donating said property.

CAISES Colón attends to more than 44,000 consultations per year during a pandemic and without a pandemic, up to double this figure. It has a small laboratory, X-ray equipment to obtain more accurate diagnoses; vasectomies, nutritionists, psychologists are practiced and it offers mental health care, preventive medicine and vaccination services.

“We are ready for a more detailed evaluation to begin next week and see the needs,” he added.

Francisco Javier Martínez, director of Planning at the Ministry of Health, said that there is an initial opinion and he found cracks in the walls and the top of some columns that warrant a more in-depth study of soil mechanics to determine if it is feasible to carry out a rehabilitation or not.

José Luis Martínez Cendejas, head of the VI Sanitary Jurisdiction, said that as of this Friday, the change of furniture began to begin providing services this Monday in the new temporary facilities.