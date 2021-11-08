Stabbed to the agent in the name of Mohammed: more blood in France

He invoked the Prophet Muhammad before stabbing a policeman, but he did not have time to carry out his criminal design, as he was seriously injured by another police officer. The incident happened this morning, around 6.30 am, in Cannes, France, in front of a police station. According to the first reports, the bomber suddenly appeared out of nowhere, opened the door of the police car and attacked one of the policemen. There were three officers in the car, one of whom reacted by firing a few gunshots at the address of criminal, seriously injuring him. Now the man is in danger of life hospitalized. It would be, as the newspaper reports Le Figaro, of an Algerian aged 37 and with an Italian residence permit, identified as Lakhdar B. The assailant would have legally entered France in 2020 through Nice airport. He was unknown to law enforcement. It was not followed because it was not considered at risk for the security of the state.

The stabbed officer, on the other hand, was saved by the bulletproof vest, thanks to which he sustained minor injuries. The news was made public by the French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin who wrote on Twitter: “The attacker has been neutralized. I go to the scene immediately this morning and I guarantee all my support to the police and the city of Cannes “ . For the attack on the white weapon against the policeman, for the moment, the terrorist trail. The mayor of the city, David Lisnard, specified that the attack took place near the central police station. The mayor of Nice Christian Estrosi also spoke on the episode and expressed his solidarity with the Cannes agents.

“In France there is currently a trivialization of terrorism” , the leader of the Rassemblement National and candidate in the next presidential elections told the microphones of the television broadcaster BfmTv Marine Le Pen, commenting on the attack this morning. “In the country – continued the exponent of the right – there are regular attempts at attacks, but people listed as Islamist suspects are not systematically expelled from France “ .