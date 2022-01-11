Stabbing in Lugano, in court for attempted assassination

The 29-year-old who stabbed two women on November 24, 2020 will be called to trial. To give the news is the RSI. According to the Comano broadcaster, the investigators are convinced of the premeditated terrorist act. Last week, federal prosecutor Elisabetta Tizzoni closed the investigation by proposing indictment also for the violation of the law banning Al Qaeda and ISIS groups.

The self-styled jihadist will have to answer for attempted assassination (subordinately, attempted murder) and serious injuries to the Federal Criminal Court of Bellinzona. In addition, the 29-year-old allegedly also admitted to illegal prostitution that she would have committed through meeting sites.

The psychiatric expert, however, in favor of the girl, found a diminished imputability of medium degree. On the other hand, according to the motive – the RSI always explains – the expert noted, in addition to jihadist sympathies, other factors that could have influenced the woman’s behavior. The indictment should arrive shortly, concludes the RSI, also because the defense does not intend to forward probative requests. The lawyer Daniele Iuliucci disputes the hypothesis of an attempted assassination, reiterating that it was not a terrorist act.

