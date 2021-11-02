World

Stabile died, he was head of Cardiology at the Civic

Sicilian health in mourning. Amerigo Stabile, one of the pioneers of structural intervention and cardiological innovation, a point of reference for many cardiologists, passed away in the past few hours at the age of 74. Stabile was head of Interventional Cardiology and Cardiology and Utic of the Civic hospital. Between 1995 and 1999 he had also had professional experiences at Giglio di Cefalù. For many years he had worked at the Cervello hospital. In the last period he served at Villa Maria Eleonora Hospital.

His wife Caterina Gandolfo, head of Ismett’s Interventional Cardiology, recalled him through a post: “Mentor in my profession, my beloved husband and splendid father of two wonderful girls, he was a pioneer of structural interventional and cardiological innovation in Sicily Western and reference for many young cardiologists “. The funeral will be celebrated tomorrow, Wednesday 3 November in the Church of Santo Espedito at 12, in via Niccolò Garzilli.

