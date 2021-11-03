Stabilini: «Nuclear energy? In Italy it would be the ideal solution “

CREAM – “It’s crazy not to consider nuclear energy.” And after the affirmation of the Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani, the debate on a technology to which Italy said “no” in the 1987 referendum is back topical. The central theme is always that of security and the subject is an expert Alberto Stabilini. He is a 32-year-old nuclear engineer from Cremona and lives in Switzerland, where he works atFederal Inspectorate for Nuclear Safety.

Engineer, having evaluated the cost and risk ratio on the one hand and the benefits on the other, can we say that nuclear power is worthwhile?

“The real question is another; do we want to live without energy? A totally clean source of energy does not exist and neither does it

Today nuclear power plants have a very high level of safety

a totally safe one. Accident can always happen, but experience reduces the risks. Today nuclear power plants have a very high level of safety, guaranteed by passive systems that do not foresee malfunctions. As for costs, the initial investment is high, but small modular reactors can be made, which can be expanded over time. Italy has no oil, no gas, no coal: nuclear power would be ideal“.

There are 440 nuclear power plants in operation worldwide, in only 32 countries. Half of the reactors are more than 30 years old and will be decommissioned. It seems that this type of energy is now in reverse.

“For some countries it is like that. The reactors have a useful life of 40-60 years and are found in industrialized countries. Most of them are from the 1980s and therefore are about to run out. But there is no turning back. Germany would like to shut them down, but if it did it would no longer have enough energy. China, India, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates are building power plants. The Arabs prefer to produce energy with nuclear power and sell oil: let’s ask ourselves why ».

What are the advantages of nuclear power over other energy sources?

“Both fossil fuel and nuclear power plants work on the same principle: you burn the raw material for

The underlying benefit of nuclear power is the enormous release of energy when the structure of an atom’s nucleus is changed

heat and evaporate some water. The latter transforming into steam powers a turbine, which generates electricity. The underlying advantage of nuclear power is the enormous release of energy when the structure of an atom’s nucleus is changed, compared to the energy released by normal chemical processes. To give an idea, burning 5 grams of nuclear fuel in a reactor produces the same energy as burning 360 cubic meters of gas, or 400 kilos of coal. With a view to climate change, then, nuclear does not produce carbon dioxide since no chemical combustion is generated. In principle, the only products leaving the plants are spent fuel rods and water vapor with which the excess heat is disposed of ».

What do we mean when we talk about fourth generation nuclear power?

“The fourth generation reactors they offer additional benefits beyond energy production: desalination of water, splitting of water molecules at high temperatures for the production of oxygen and hydrogen, as well as constituting a dominant method for the production of radioisotopes used in medicine, industry and other fields ».

What other fields?

«Just think of the use of ionizing radiation in the medical sectors of diagnostics (X-rays, Tc, Pet) and radiotherapy. After that there is also the industrial sector: sterilization, food preservation and again the pharmaceutical sector, where radiotracers are used to monitor the propagation of new drugs in the body and finally the monitoring of environmental radiation ».

The downside is represented by the nuclear disasters of Chernobyl and Fukushima, the effects of which we still pay off today.

«It is undeniable that Chernobyl and Fukushima were two catastrophic accidents in the nuclear sector, the repercussions of which must be taken into consideration, especially the former. That said, accidents resulting from other energy supply technologies must also be acknowledged. The latter, although perhaps involving fewer people, are much more frequent than nuclear accidents, if only for the number of plants installed in the world. If you analyze the data, you may be amazed that, in the end, the victims of nuclear power are far fewer than those of coal, oil or gas.“.

However, there is another problem, that of nuclear waste which remains radioactive for thousands of years.

«The scientific community is working to significantly reduce the duration of radiation and per see how to handle spent fuel. Uranium can be reused, while tritium is used industrially, for example to produce the fluorescent hands of watches ».

So, in your opinion, would it be convenient for Italy to return to nuclear power?

«I answer, asking if Is it worth being dependent on other countries for energy supplies, whether in the form of raw material, gas from Russia, or electricity from France? And I also ask, in the light of climate change, how long is the use of fossil fuels still sustainable? ».