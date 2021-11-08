Stability Pact, Austria against new debt exceptions – Europe

BRUSSELS – Austria is “opposed” to “further exceptions” in the rules on EU public accounts “in order to be able to contract further debts”. Thus the Austrian finance minister, Gernot Bluemel, joining the Eurogroup in Brussels before the start of the discussion on the reform of the Stability and Growth Pact. “During the summer we launched a so-called alliance of responsibility which aims to gradually lower the levels of debt of the states. This is important to have sufficient leeway for the next crisis,” he added.

“The question of fiscal stability and sustainability is important not only for Germany or Austria but for all of Europe”, Bluemel stressed, hoping that the leader of the German Liberals (FDP), Christian Lindner, will be the next to fill the role of Finance Minister in Germany. “He is currently the representative of the traditional German basic attitude” to public accounts and therefore “it would be good if he became finance minister,” he noted.

“Debt relief is necessary but it must be at a realistic pace and compatible with growth. I would not expect solutions in a very short time but today is a start of this discussion “, said the EU Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni arriving at the Eurogroup.

“Before the crisis we had a maximum difference of 30-40 points between the most indebted countries of the euro zone and the other countries, at the end of the crisis we have a level of public debt that reaches 100 points in some countries of the euro zone. So the situation cannot be considered the same, the status quo is impossible “. Thus the French Finance Minister, Bruno Le Maire, before the Eurogroup talking about the revision of the Stability and Growth Pact. “The 60% debt rule is obsolete” and “we should define new rules to ensure the unity of the euro area, but on a more realistic basis,” he added.

The new common rules on public accounts must, explained Le Maire, “correspond to the reality of the situation as it is today and to the political macroeconomic objective” of the EU, which must be defined before proceeding to the debate on the technical aspects. The minister indicated two “key elements” to allow the euro area to emerge from the crisis caused by Covid: “investing and innovating, both to succeed in the ecological transition that will require substantial funding, and to maintain” European “technological independence from of China and the United States “in strategic sectors such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence and space”.