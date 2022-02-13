stability weekend while SHIB thinks of Microsoft

While Microsoft’s cryptic tweets about Shiba Inu continue to hold sway online and despite the widespread enthusiasm within the crypto community, the market seems to be in a situation of extraordinary tranquility.

The first position, unsurprisingly, always belongs to Bitcoin, with its $ 42,380 and a practically nil variation in the 24 hours. The current capitalization of BTC is 803.6 billion, with a trading volume of 16.7 billion dollars. After a deep dump on the evening of February 12, the main cryptocurrency tried several times to recover the $ 43,000, but still without success.

After opening a red weekend for Ethereum, ETH continues to test $ 3,000, but currently still stands at 2,922, with a Market Cap of 349.7 billion. The situation is different for the Binance token. In fact, BNB managed to recover the $ 403, rising to 66 billion market cap.

The real winner of the day, however, seems to be Ripple. While the market seems stable, in fact, XRP drops a resounding + 7%, which brings it to $ 0.82, definitively distancing Cardano with a leap up to 39 billion in capitalization. ADA is now looking from the bottom, with its albeit excellent 35 billion and an exchange value of 1.06 dollars. Solana (SOL) is also stable, maintaining a Market Cap of 96 dollars and 30 billion.