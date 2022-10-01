stabilization of Medicine faculty

The Minister of Universities, Joan Subirats.

The Plenary session of the Congress of Deputies has rejected in its session this Thursday the return amendments presented by the Popular, VOX and Plural Parliamentary Groups to the Organic Law Project of the University System that chases reduce the eventuality among the Medicine facultywith 193 votes against, 148 votes in favor and 1 abstention.

The government initiative has among its objectives the achievement of a quality, accessible, equitable and internationalized University. In the context of this regulatory framework, it modifies the “working conditions of associate professors who turn temporary positions into indefinite oneswith the aim of reducing the temporality of the university system”.

It also improves “the working conditions of teaching and research staff, guaranteeing, among other things, seniority rights or rights to salary supplements“. Likewise, another series of measures are incorporated so that temporary teachers can access and advance in academic career.

Also, this initiative “the minimum spending commitment of 1 percent of GDP”In addition, own qualifications for lifelong training are established through various modalities, including microcredentials, microdegrees and other short-term programs, which may have academic recognition. The initiative includes, among other measures, that public administrations establish “scholarship programs and training grants within the framework of policies to promote international mobility.”

Other modifications of the university reform

This Organic Law, which repeals the current Organic Law 6/2001, of December 21, on Universities, proposes “a democratic model in which the election of the representatives of the different sectors of the university community will be carried out by means of suffrage”.

In addition, it establishes that “the Cloister will be the body of maximum representation and participation of the university community” and the Student Council is consolidated in each university. Another modification in relation to governance is that the mandate of the holders of the unipersonal bodies will be of “six non-renewable and non-renewable years”.

In terms of gender, this initiative establishes that in order to create a private or public university, there must be “equality plans, measures to eliminate the wage gap and protocols against all types of harassment”. In addition, in the contests “positive actions to hire, under equal conditions of suitability, the minor sex represented” may be applied.

In relation to questions of disabilitythis proposal establishes that the diversity units must have “a service for attention to disability and have a inclusion and non-discrimination plan for reasons of disability, ethnic and national origin, sexual orientation and gender identity, and for any other social or personal condition”. Likewise, “sign language and own studies adapted to people with intellectual disabilities” will be promoted and ” a reserve quota for people with disabilities in public employment offers”.

Amendments to the whole

Specifically, the amendment to People’s Parliamentary Group argued to return the text to the Government that “the law does not draw a model of University”, in addition to being “a bill without objectives” and that presents “an incomprehensible regime for teaching and research staff”.

On the other hand, the amendment to the return presented by the VOX Group establishes that the government initiative “delves into another divisive and discriminatory conceptwhich is the misnamed “gender equality”.” In addition, it points out that “the Bill despises the memory traditionessential for the acquisition of knowledge, the effort of the students and the need for there to be some “teachers” for the training of the person” since “it is based exclusively on autonomy and the need to “innovate” at any price “.

Among other reasons, the VOX Group also considers that this bill establishes that “scholarships are considered as a subjective right and not as a reward for effort.

The plural groupfor its part, points out in its return amendment that this initiative presents “a Spanish university model far removed from that of most advanced countries, no substantive changes that contribute to the requirements of European universities in the 21st century”.

It also states that “it is necessary strengthen the powers of the Social Council that should have greater interaction and participation with the rectoral team”. Lastly, he points out that the initiative “disregards the autonomy of the autonomous communities in essential aspects and does not sufficiently recognize the academic and institutional autonomy of public universities both at the academic and organizational”.