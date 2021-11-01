Health

Stabilization of the precarious Covid-19, the first green light arrives from Rome

The first green light arrives at the stabilization of the precarious hired by health companies during the Covid emergency. There National Budget Law 2022, in fact, it provides that “The bodies of the National Health Service are authorized to stabilize the staff hired on a fixed-term basis during the emergency”. This is, as mentioned, a first step, as the vote of the House and Senate is still awaited.

The same budget law also provides for approximately 1.8 billion euros for the purchase of vaccines and anti-Covid medicines. The National Health Fund is financed with an additional 2 billion euros each year until 2024. Additional resources are allocated to the fund for innovative drugs, for a total of 600 million over the three-year period. The scholarships for medical specialists they are significantly increased and permanently increased to 12,000 per year.

