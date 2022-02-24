Stable 60FPS on Xbox Series, but drops and strange advice on PS5

Digital Foundry has checked the frame rate that From Software’s latest game achieves on all its platforms.

only left some hours for players from all over the world to start Elden Ring. Its launch trailer has raised the community’s expectations even higher, and the impressive Metacritic ratings only show that this is one of the games most important of the year. Beyond the open (and dangerous) world, the almost suicidal battles and the intricate lore of the adventure, the community wants to know the characteristics around the performance on each platform.

Digital Foundry has got down to work and has prepared an article that resolves all doubts focused on this topic. Looking at how the Elden Ring works in PlayStation, Xbox and PCthe authors of the analysis have been able to identify FPS rates and key aspects What to remember before starting the game.

Performance mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X reaches a rate of 45-60 FPSStarting with the features on consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X offer a rate 45-60fps if we choose to play with the performance mode activated. In the case of preferring an impressive graphics experience, the quality mode lowers this figure and places it between the 30-60fps. However, and staying in this last mode, from Digital Foundry they admit that the consoles present a highly variable rate and they rarely reach 60 FPS.

Despite this, the system VRR of Xbox Series helps these frame rates are not so noticeable by smoothing out the player experience. On the other hand, PS5 can also present a more positive performance through a technique recommended by analysts: run ps4 app on ps5which lightens the frame rate to about stable 60 FPS impacting the graphic quality of the game.

PC version features some FPS drops when new items are loadedAnd what about PC? Digital Foundry especially highlights the presence of ‘frame drops‘ up to 250 milliseconds when the game loads new effects, enemies and locations. The so-called ‘stuttering’ ceases to be so frequent when we return to already explored areas, although it can be a small annoyance at the time of discover a new scene. In analysts’ experience, entering uncharted territory can cause minor frame drops which reduce the rate from a constant 60 to 40.

On the other hand, the PC version of Elden Ring also lacks support for ultra-wide monitors, doesn’t support frame rates above 60 FPS, and doesn’t have intuitive graphics options. However, from Digital Foundry they encourage wait for next patches to fix the stuttering issue and finish polishing the mentioned features on PC.

Digital Foundry does not rule out that the patches finish polishing the PC versionThis last recommendation is aimed precisely at the patch that Elden Ring will receive on the day of its launch. From Software has advanced the content of this initial update and has already promised adjustments that, in addition to improve performance and user experience in the game, it will also fix the bugs found so far.

If you can’t wait any longer to play Elden Ring, keep in mind that a time table has already been published that allows us to check the time to start our wanderings in the Middle Lands. In 3DJuegos we have already been able to take a quite a lot of hours to Elden Ring and, as we told you in our analysis in progress, we still do not believe that such a world is already in our hands.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Elden Ring, Performance, PC, Xbox Series, PS4 and PS5.