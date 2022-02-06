Stablecoin: the alternative to Bitcoins, but less risky!

Talking about cryptocurrencies the mind immediately flies to Bitcoin, the most famous digital currency in the world, followed by Ethereum and the other altcoins.

Yet in the vast crypto-universe there also exist “Stablecoin” which are still cryptocurrencies, but with a very different nature from Bitcoin and similar.

These are cryptocurrencies whose purpose in all respects is to imitate traditional currencies, in the guarantee that they offer. That is, they are related to a traditional market asset which influences their price and which as such allows less immediate profit margin, but also has less volatility than Bitcoin and classic altcoins.

Generally it is said that the price of stablecoin is related to a fiat currency, like euro or dollar, but if this is true it is also enormously reductive.

Because, in a more technical way, they are cryptocurrencies anchored to a traditional asset, that is, as there are anchored stablecoins and which follow the price trends of the euro or dollar, according to a 1: 1 ratiowe also find stablecoins anchored to the assets of raw materials and precious metals, like the price of gold. There are also stablecoins that can be pegged to another cryptocurrency asset, such as Ethereum.

One of the advantages of stablecoins over classic cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin is that they are less prone to volatilitythat is, they have a more stable price precisely because they are linked to another traditional market asset.

Thus, if the risks compared to Bitcoin decrease, the chances of huge price explosions in the short term also decrease. Let’s see better what the stablecoin, which types exist and also which are the most famous.

The “Fiat-backed stablecoins”, ie cryptocurrencies anchored to the asset of a fiat currency

In analyzing the different types of stablecoin existing, let’s start with the so-called “Fiat-backed stablecoin”, that is, the stablecoins guaranteed and anchored to the asset of a legal tender currency, such as the dollar.

These follow the mother currency according to a 1: 1 ratioi.e. 1 cryptocurrency token is worth for example 1 dollar or 1 euro.

When you decide to withdraw your coins, so to speak, the amount in fiat currency it is sent to the owner on the checking account and soon after the stablecoins are burned.

This is because such cryptocurrencies are indeed guaranteed as the entire amount corresponding to the tokens entered is deposited in fiat currency on a current account, ie the companies that develop the currency have the liquidity useful for the overall withdrawal. Therefore, when a withdrawal is made, for example in dollars, the equivalent in stablecoin is eliminated.

A famous example of this kind of stablecoin is Tether.

The stablecoins anchored to the assets of commodities and precious metals, where 1 Token = 1g of gold

Other type of stablecoin existing are those anchored to thethe commodity or precious metal assetthe most common are related Laurel, but there are also others related to Petroleum and other resources.

These stablecoins always start from the assumption that as many cryptocurrency tokens are entered, the same amount of corresponding raw material is stored in the vault.

An example of this type of stablecoin is Digix Gold (DGX)with an ERC-20 Token (built on the Ethereum network) and linked to the gold asset, where 1 DGX corresponds to the value of 1 gram of gold. The precious metal corresponding, in quantity, to the existing tokens is kept in a vault in Singapore, where you can even redeem the coins for physical gold by going in person.

The stablecoins anchored to the asset of another cryptocurrency

A third group of stablecoin instead it is related the asset of other cryptocurrencies, however, to reduce the risks of volatility, they have a different purchase system, so as to offer a minimum guarantee.

For example, to buy 500 euros of stablecoin you need 1,000 euros in Bitcoin, so that even if the mother cryptocurrency drastically collapses by 25%, the stable 500 euros are guaranteed by the 750 euros of Bitcoin.

Difference between “collateralized stablecoin” and “non-collateralized stablecoin”

The ones we have described so far are all examples of what they call themselves “Collateralized stablecoin”, that is stablecoins guaranteed because they are linked to other market assets.

But there are also the so-called “non-collateralized stablecoins”, that is cryptocurrencies not anchored to anything, but not even mined like the Bitcoin. So what are they and how do they work?

These are cryptocurrencies that control the relationship between supply and demand through a algorithmic approach to the thing.

One type of “non-collateralized stablecoin” is AMPL where the algorithms deal daily with adjusting the supply based on the demand, in order to eliminate the volatility proper to digital currencies that have a fixed offer.

What are “central bank digital currency” (CBDC)? Are they stablecoins?

Let’s open a parenthesis on CBDC, that is the “central bank digital currency”, which are not strictly stablecoins, but have more contacts with this type of cryptocurrency than with Bitcoin or Ethereum.

With “Central bank digital currency” literally means a cryptocurrency issued by a central bank.

The substantial difference it makes CBDCs different from all other cryptocurrencies is that, being issued by a central bank, they are also regulated by a reference monetary authority. They are practically the digital equivalent of a fiat currency they may be legal tendertherefore they do not consider themselves stablecoins like Tether.

These types of digital currencies are the few supported by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), because they are simply the digital alternative to a traditional currency and can help reduce the spread of cash.

In the YouTube video of CNBC International find an in-depth analysis on what are the advantages for central banks in adopting CBDC:

An alternative use of stablecoins, as a tool to send humanitarian aid

In addition to the classic forms of investment, the stablecoin they may have alternative uses.

In 2020 the Grameen Foundation engaged in sending humanitarian aid in the form of cash to entrepreneurs in the Philippines solved the country’s problem of the difficulty of making withdrawals for restrictions, using a stablecoin called Celo, with which he sent aid totaling $ 160,000.

The stablecoins operating like the others cryptocurrencies on a Blockchain they guarantee traceability and transparency in transactions, as well as the ease of sending money across national borders.

Let’s say, however, that the World Economic Forum (WEF), distrustful also because it is skeptical of the level of digitalization and information technology education of the countries to which the aid is destined.

Investing in cryptocurrencies: better stablecoins or Bitcoin & Co.?

Obviously, lovers of cryptocurrencies in the classical sense, that is Bitcoin and the like, they do not see in the stablecoin the very nature of digital currencies which is to grasp the deal, that is to invest a few pennies to hope for price exposure. Since the systems with which these cryptocurrencies are organized provide that the volatility that characterizes digital currencies is minimized, reducing investment risksbut also immediate profit margins.

In conclusion, it is not possible to say whether as an investment the stablecoin or Bitcoin, rather they are types of cryptocurrencies with different characteristics, because they respond to different needs.