Stacks hits an all-time high in the bear market

At the time of publication, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was in a downtrend, but Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) – the layer-2 solution built on the world’s leading cryptocurrency – has temporarily risen within a bear market.

The movements

Stacks posted a 7.2% daily decline to $ 2.13; in the past seven days STX has fallen by 3.86%.

In the past 24 hours, Stacks lost 3.67% against BTC and 2.89% up Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

At the time of publication, BTC was down 3.73% daily to $ 59,704.44; in the last seven days it has lost 11.04%.

Why is it moving?

STX hit an all-time high of $ 3.61 on Tuesday, which was also an intraday high; STX’s leap occurred as the global cryptocurrency market cap showed a 1.8% daily decline to $ 2.610 billion.

Stacks Intraday Price Movement Chart – Courtesy of CoinMarketCap

There have been several important developments related to the Stacks project recently.

Increase excitement about NYCCoin, which is powered by Stacks; the minting of StackPandas, collectibles in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has become operational. All pandas will remain a mystery until public minting begins.

Meanwhile, ALEX, a decentralized finance startup, raised $ 5.8 million to build DeFi on the world’s leading cryptocurrency, according to a report from CoinDesk.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance, the CEO of Stacks Muneeb Ali claimed to be a big supporter of Bitcoin’s ‘Taproot’ update, which took place over the weekend.

“I’m a big supporter of Taproot,” said Ali, calling it “by far the biggest Bitcoin upgrade that has happened over the years.”

In another tweet, Ali explained with the help of a hand-drawn diagram how Taproot makes Bitcoin’s limited script – Bitcoin Script – and off-chain contracts more protocol efficient.

A quick sketch to explain expressive smart contracts vs. limited scripts. And how Taproot plays a role. pic.twitter.com/fX7t9sdIgD – muneeb.btc (@muneeb) November 15, 2021

Ali’s tweet was on Tuesday shared on Twitter from the Stacks project, which highlighted how the layer-2 solution for Bitcoin is equipped with “fully expressive smart contracts”.

In recent days, the performance of Stacks has been supported by non-fungible tokens; this has led to the emergence of marketplaces such as StacksArt, which offer Bitcoin-protected digital works of art.