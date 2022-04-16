Stadia expands its catalog of free trials: Dragon Quest XI S, Humankind, MotoGP 21…

Since Google announced the closure of its internal video game development group, Stadia it has been transformed to be configured as a distribution platform for games in the cloud; one of the novelties that were introduced was the possibility of testing full versions of some titlesalbeit for a limited time, without even needing a Stadia account or a Stadia Pro subscription. It seems that this strategy has worked for the company, since it has been expanding its catalog of free demos.

Earlier this month, Stadia announced that three new video games were joining this free-to-play program for a limited time: Super Animal Royale, humanity Y World War Z: Aftermath. In this way, anyone who has a Google account (which today is practically any human being with Internet access) can access the full version of these three games. no need to go through the slight hassle of signing up for Stadia (although it is not a very long process and, of course, free).

What trials can be played for free on Stadia?

Of course, these tests, as we said, are limited: World War Z: Aftermath Y Super Animal Royale can be played just for an houralthough the latter being a free-to-play we can continue playing for free in case we decide to register in Stadia, since humanity we can play during two hours. These three are not the only games that can be run on Stadia without an account, but rather are part of a vast catalog that is expanding as time goes by. Can you see the full list of free trials below:

These free trials offer a quick access not only to the games, but also to Google’s own cloud gaming service: demonstrating the immediacy of the service offered by Stadia, an attempt is made to convince those people who are still not clear about playing online. streamingand a barrier is removed so that it costs them less work to take the next steps such as registering, buying a game in the cloud or subscribing to stadia-prowhich continues to add new games to its catalog every month.