Stadio Roma, maxi-compensation of 331 million. Calciomercato, check Herrera – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

The Roma day is divided between the market and the stadium theme. Meanwhile Totti enchants Gualtieri and the Lega Calcio a 8
The day after of the draw gained yesterday evening against Sampdoria is characterized by melancholy but electrified by the market that is now on the way. The question of stadiums is the main issue during this period. At least for the moment the hypothesis of the swab has been set aside for vaccinated people and owners of the Green Pass, the government has been studying a new plan to try to contain the new wave of Covid. The capacity will remain of the 75% but everyone present in the system will have to wear a maskFFP2. Still on the subject of the stadium, the Municipality of Rome has asked the company for compensation of 331 million euros, including money for the international fool cashed by Rome capital city, those owed to executives and officials who have worked in vain, the public works that the city has lost. In the meantime, the words of the new make the news mayor of RomeGualtieri, who reported on an interview that took place during the match between Roma and Inter at the Olympic Stadium that took place with Francesco Totti. The former Giallorossi captain was invited to the Capitol and his answer is expected after the holidays. Totti who despite his age continues to give incredible plays even on 8-a-side football fields, as happened last night at the Italian Cup of 8-a-side football league.
The imminent arrival of January 1st feeds the dreams and hopes of the fans, but above all of Mourinho, to see the team improved in strength. In Portugal the rumor continues to circulate according to which the Rome is very interested in Hector Herrera, midfielder class ’90 owned by Atletico Madrid. The Mexican’s profile coincides perfectly with that sought by Roma, that is a midfielder capable of giving quantity and quality to the team and above all with the contract expiring next June. Still on the market front, attempts are made to place redundancies. The real Madrid deals with the definitive sale of Borja Mayoral. The Spanish striker has hardly ever found space this year, the track Fiorentina seems to have cooled down for the moment, but market rumors speak of an interest from the Premier League for the ’97 class, in particular that of the Crystal Palace by Vieira. Again with regard to the outgoing market, Riccardo Calafiori is the first name on the Cagliari list. With Dalbert and Lykogiannis now leaving, the Sardinian club needs to re-establish the left wing and Calafiori seems to be the right man to give freshness to the department.
