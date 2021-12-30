Stadiums, 50% capacity in 2022 and mandatory vaccine for footballers – Corriere.it

from Guido De Carolis

In 2022 we return to the filling half for the plants. In Serie A 98% of players immunized, the stadium will be entered only with the green pass strengthened

Covid runs and the sport comes back. The capacity of the stadiums will be allowed a maximum of 50%, while 35% for indoor sports facilities. The stadiums will revert to the old system already from 6 January, the day the championship resumes with the first match of the second round of Serie A. In this way, the current 75% is reduced to half the capacity of the facilities and with the public sitting at the chessboard to guarantee the minimum distance. Unavoidable measures, given the surge in positive cases across the country. The capacity to 75% was decided on 11 October, at the time it was hoped for an increase up to 100% in a short time, after three months we must again get off at half of the seats.

The virus does not spare clubs and players who also live protected and supercontrolled, with swabs every two to three days. In Italy it is even better than in other European states. In the English Premier League there are many matches postponed, in Serie A so far in the first round only Udinese-Salernitana have remained behind. In France, from January 3, outdoor events will not be able to have more than 5,000 spectators, in Germany from December 28 the stadiums are without an audience, in Spain they have dropped to 75%, in England at the moment there are no restrictions on attendance: open lifts at 100%. To enter the stadium in Italy it will be necessary to be vaccinated and it will be mandatory to wear the Ffp2 mask.

Many clubs have just returned to work after the Christmas holidays, and companies are running for cover by following even stricter protocols than those of recent months. Before returning swabs for everyone, Fiorentina even made them in drive-in to minimize the risk of contagion. Inter ask its players to change by themselves, in their rooms in the technical center of Appiano Gentile and to take a shower there. At the moment the situation is under control in Serie A, while in Serie B and LegaPro there are situations with widespread outbreaks: Triestina recorded 18 positives. In Serie A the percentage of vaccinated players of 98%, for everyone the obligation of the reinforced green pass will be valid: the no vaxes will no longer be able to take part in any competitive activity, as there are no exceptions for professionals. In fact, a sort of vaccine obligation, because not being able to take part in team sports without the reinforced green pass, those who are not vaccinated cannot carry out competitive activities (those of professionals are) with their teammates.

Rome announces that, pending further clarifications and confirmations about the capacity of the stadiums reduced to 50%, the sale of tickets for the matches against Juventus, Cagliari and Lecce suspended. The club announces that in the next few days further information will be given on how to access the next matches.