Stadiums at 50%, clubs suspend ticket sales. Roma-Juve is a coincidence: 10,000 tickets were sold too many

With the increase in infections in Italy due to Omicron variant, the Council of Ministers has imposed a crackdown on the capacity of stages: it passes from 75% to 50% of filling with solution a chessboard. A step back from the previous situation that forces companies to review ticket sales policies. The first club to react to the news was there Rome that through a statement published this morning, announced the stop on the sale of tickets for matches against Juventus (January 9), Cagliari (January 16) e Lecce (January 20): “In the next few days further information will be given on how to access the next matches”. To date, 42,000 tickets have been sold for the match against Allegri’s bianconeri (including season ticket holders), but the capacity of the Olimpico with 50% filling goes to 32,000 spectators. Therefore, about 10 thousand fans remain out, in the next few hours the club will communicate the modalities reimbursement. Furthermore, Roma is the only Italian club to have opened the season ticket campaign for all the matches of the league, reaching a quota of 20,100 season tickets issued.

New decree, super green pass for buses and trains: but it is stalled at work. Stadiums, capacity to 50 percent

Naples, stop on ticket sales

Also reactive Naples which immediately stopped the sale of mini season tickets for the matches against Sampdoria and Fiorentina and that of tickets against Barcelona: “In compliance with the new measures adopted to contain the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic and the consequent reduction in the capacity of the stadiums at 50%, pending the final text, SSC Napoli announces that the sales relating to the matches with Sampdoria and Fiorentina (mini season tickets) and with Barcelona in the Europa League are temporarily blocked in order to prepare a new realignment of the seating map “.

Juventus, ticket sales suspended

Juventus has also temporarily blocked the sale of tickets. On the official website it was already impossible to proceed with the purchase of tickets this morning, then the official press release arrived: “Juventus informs that, pending further clarifications and confirmations about the capacity of the stadiums reduced to 50%, the sale of tickets for the matches against Napoli, Udinese and Sampdoria are suspended.

In the next few days, further information will be given on how to access the next matches for those who already have the coupon ».

Lazio-Empoli, ticket sales suspended

Lazio also made a move and will host Empoli at the Olimpico on 6 January (2.30 pm). The biancoceleste club announced that it will not be possible to buy tickets until clarity is made on the guidelines of the new decree: “SS Lazio announces that it has blocked the sale of tickets for the match on January 6 against Empoli at the moment, pending the detailed provisions of the new provision of the Council of Ministers. We will communicate the start of the sale as soon as possible ».

Inter also stops

Inter also stops In view of the home match against Lazio on January 9, Inter has stopped the sale of tickets: “FC Internazionale Milano announces that, while waiting to know the details of the 50% reduction of the stadium capacity, ticket sales have been suspended. Further information will be disseminated to the fans as soon as more details are available ».

What do you need to enter the stadium?

Entry into Italian stadiums will only be allowed with the reinforced Green pass. To be able to access a facility it will be necessary to have been vaccinated (the Green pass will be active 15 days after the first dose) or recovered from Covid for less than six months.