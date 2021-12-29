Sports

Stadiums, we change: entrances at 50% checkerboard, sports halls at 35%

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read

Capacity takes a step back in the face of the hundred thousand infections touched upon with today’s data. The maximum level of filling is once again that of half of the stands, up until now 75 percent entered

The anti-variant Omicron crackdown also passes through stadiums and arenas. Capacity takes a step back in the face of the hundred thousand infections touched upon with today’s data. The maximum filling level is once again that of half of the stands, 50 percent with the checkerboard solution in place before the 75 percent extension that is currently in place. A step back to the previous situation, even for indoor sports facilities, which could reach 35 percent. This is the solution adopted by the Council of Ministers after a difficult discussion in which it was also debated on the possibility of a “French” reduction advocated by some scientists, which allows only the ceiling of 5000 spectators in a stadium.

Entrances

We will enter with the reinforced green pass, as already provided for by the regulations currently in force. So to be able to go to the stadium it will be necessary to have been vaccinated (the green pass takes effect 15 days after the first dose) or recovered from Covid for less than six months. The new limits should come into effect as early as the restart of the Serie A championship scheduled for January 6.

December 29, 2021 (change December 29, 2021 | 22:05)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 29 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Covid: Premier League, Brentford-Manchester United postponed – Last Hour

2 weeks ago

“Nothing like this since Calciopoli” – Libero Quotidiano

November 22, 2021

Italian: “No more defeats like in Empoli. Bologna needs a further step “

4 weeks ago

Italbasket, here are the 12 of Meo Sacchetti for the match against Russia

November 24, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button