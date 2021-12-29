Stadiums, we change: entrances at 50% checkerboard, sports halls at 35%

The anti-variant Omicron crackdown also passes through stadiums and arenas. Capacity takes a step back in the face of the hundred thousand infections touched upon with today’s data. The maximum filling level is once again that of half of the stands, 50 percent with the checkerboard solution in place before the 75 percent extension that is currently in place. A step back to the previous situation, even for indoor sports facilities, which could reach 35 percent. This is the solution adopted by the Council of Ministers after a difficult discussion in which it was also debated on the possibility of a “French” reduction advocated by some scientists, which allows only the ceiling of 5000 spectators in a stadium.