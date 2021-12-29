Stadiums, we change: entrances at 50% checkerboard, sports halls at 35%
Capacity takes a step back in the face of the hundred thousand infections touched upon with today’s data. The maximum level of filling is once again that of half of the stands, up until now 75 percent entered
The anti-variant Omicron crackdown also passes through stadiums and arenas. Capacity takes a step back in the face of the hundred thousand infections touched upon with today’s data. The maximum filling level is once again that of half of the stands, 50 percent with the checkerboard solution in place before the 75 percent extension that is currently in place. A step back to the previous situation, even for indoor sports facilities, which could reach 35 percent. This is the solution adopted by the Council of Ministers after a difficult discussion in which it was also debated on the possibility of a “French” reduction advocated by some scientists, which allows only the ceiling of 5000 spectators in a stadium.
Entrances
–
We will enter with the reinforced green pass, as already provided for by the regulations currently in force. So to be able to go to the stadium it will be necessary to have been vaccinated (the green pass takes effect 15 days after the first dose) or recovered from Covid for less than six months. The new limits should come into effect as early as the restart of the Serie A championship scheduled for January 6.
December 29, 2021 (change December 29, 2021 | 22:05)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED