Staff Covid teachers and Ata, 170 million for the extension until the end of the lessons. DECREE in the Official Gazette [PDF]

Published in the Official Gazette, the Ukrainian Decree with urgent measures to counter the economic and humanitarian effects of the Ukrainian crisis.

Surprisingly, in article 36 of the provision launched by the government last Friday and published on Monday evening in the Official Gazette, there is also the extension of the Covid teaching and Ata contracts which, therefore, disappear from the Reopening Decree and are included in the one to face the crisis deriving from the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

170 million euros they are allocated to cover the Covid teaching and ATA contracts until the end of the lessons and, in any case, no later than June 15th. There are approximately 55,000 contracts in place. 2/3 of them are Ata staff, the rest are teachers.

Art. 36.

Urgent measures for the school

1. In order to continue the educational and didactic activities safely until the end of the school year 2021/2022, in paragraph 326 of article 1 of law no. 234 in the first sentence the words “can be extended until the end of the lessons of the school year 2021/2022” are replaced with the following “and extended until March 31, 2022, it can be extended until the end of the lessons of the school year 2021 / 2022, and in any case no later than June 15, 2022, except for state kindergartens referred to in article 1 of legislative decree February 19, 2004, n. 59 in which the term is extended until and no later than 30 June 2022 “and in the second period the words” 400 million “are replaced with the following” 570 million “.

2. In order to contain the epidemiological risk, the COVID-19 epidemiological emergency fund for the school year 2021/2022 referred to in article 58, paragraph 4, of the decree-law of 25 May 2021, n. 73, converted, with modifications, by the law of 23 July 2021, n. 106, increased within the spending limit of 30 million euros in 2022.

The resources referred to in the first period:

a) they can be used for the purchase of protective devices, materials for personal hygiene and environments as well as any other material, including consumables, that can be used in relation to the epidemiological emergency from COVID-19;

b) are divided among the state educational institutions, including those of the Sicilian Region, according to the number of students attending.

3. The charges deriving from this article, equal to 200 million euros for the year 2022, are provided pursuant to article 38.