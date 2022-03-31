Staff Covid teachers and Ata, Azzolina raises the alarm: “The money is not enough for all contracts”

“The money for the so-called Covid staff at school is not enough to extend all contracts. The alarm raised by teachers and ata, which comes from various territories, is serious. Have the accounts been wrong and someone notices it only on March 31st? What happens now? Will there be teachers without a contract? Will they be replaced by unvaccinated teachers who return to school but who, according to the latest decree, cannot carry out teaching activities? Confusion reigns supreme “.

He writes it on Facebook, Lucia Azzolinaformer Minister of Education and deputy of the M5S.

“Today Undersecretary Sasso says that the decree must be changed. The suspicion is that having miscalculated the accounts for the renewal of contracts, we are now trying to put a patch by modifying a provision that must in any case be rewritten regardless because, numbers aside, it feeds forms of discrimination and creates problems instead of solving them. For example: will unvaccinated teachers be treated as unsuitable and therefore serve for 36 hours instead of 18? Time is practically up, let’s get back to that text, but with a minimum of knowledge“, Concludes Azzolina.

Organic Covid teachers and Ata, the situation

As already written, the words of the former minister Lucia Azzolina come after the alarm launched by the Flc Cgil. The union, in a note, affirms that the funds recently made available for the extension of the covid replacement contracts until the end of the lessons, are not sufficient to confirm all the contracts stipulated by the schools “,

The Government has allocated 170 million euros in the Ukraine Decree to cover the Covid teacher and Ata contracts until the end of the lessons and, in any case, no later than June 15th. There are approximately 55,000 contracts in place. 2/3 of them are Ata staff, the rest are teachers.

Covid contracts, we recall, are contracts stipulated by school managers to obtain temporary assignments aimed at “recovering learning” for teachers; while for ATA staff these are additional posts to address the epidemiological context.

With note 373 of 24 March 2022, the Ministry of Education then provided indications for the USR regarding the extension of contracts.

The note highlights:

as regards all educational institutions except for the kindergarten, the extension of the contracts must be signed until the end of the lessons of the reference region, and in any case within the limit of the allocated resources

except for the kindergarten, the extension of the contracts must be signed of the reference region, and in any case within the limit of the allocated resources For the preschools, the end of the lessons is scheduled for June 30th, contracts can be extended until that date, only contracts relating to teaching staffand in any case within the limit of the allocated resources.