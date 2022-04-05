Staff Covid teachers and Ata, payment of salaries arriving after months

The Ministry of Education reassured everyone over the weekend: the money for the Covid staff is sufficient to cover the extension of contracts until the end of the lessons.

However, many complain of difficult situations: late payments of even three to four months. On this, based on what has been collected, there should be reassurances from Viale Trastevere. There are no problems with salary coverage.

Previous entitlements they should be paid for in this month. The payment orders, however, will be different. There are communications for April 12-13, others for 25 or 28.

– 12/13 April: urgent issue for Short Alternate staff (including N19-COVID) and Occasional staff of the school (only the previous installments with an AUTHORIZED PAYMENT processing status are included in the issue by 14.00 on 12 April);

– 14/15 April: special issue for Short Alternate staff (including N19-COVID) and Occasional staff of the school and Volunteer staff of the Fire Brigade (only the installments with processing status AUTHORIZED PAYMENT by 14.00 of April 14);

– Tuesday 26 April: payment of installments for the Short Alternate (including N19-COVID) and Occasional staff of the school who have returned to the urgent issue of 12/13 April.

– Thursday 28 April: payment of installments for the Short Alternate staff (including N19-COVID) and Occasional staff of the school and Volunteer staff of the Fire Brigade who have returned to the special issue of 14/15 April.

Extension of contracts

There are approximately 55,000 contracts in place. 2/3 of them are Ata staff, the rest are teachers.

Covid contracts, we recall, are contracts stipulated by school managers to obtain temporary assignments aimed at “recovering learning” for teachers; while for ATA staff these are additional posts to address the epidemiological context.

The extension of contracts until the end of the lessons represents an important act that enhances the work of teachers and ATA. A measure much awaited by school staff, but, according to what has been collected, many of them are waiting for salaries.

Art. 36.

Urgent measures for the school

1. In order to continue the educational and didactic activities safely until the end of the school year 2021/2022, in paragraph 326 of article 1 of law no. 234 in the first sentence the words “can be extended until the end of the lessons of the school year 2021/2022” are replaced with the following “and extended until March 31, 2022, it can be extended until the end of the lessons of the school year 2021 / 2022, and in any case no later than June 15, 2022, except for state kindergartens referred to in article 1 of legislative decree February 19, 2004, n. 59 in which the term is extended until and no later than 30 June 2022 “and in the second period the words” 400 million “are replaced with the following” 570 million “.

2. In order to contain the epidemiological risk, the COVID-19 epidemiological emergency fund for the school year 2021/2022 referred to in article 58, paragraph 4, of the decree-law of 25 May 2021, n. 73, converted, with modifications, by the law of 23 July 2021, n. 106, increased within the spending limit of 30 million euros in 2022.

The resources referred to in the first period:

a) they can be used for the purchase of protective devices, materials for personal hygiene and environments as well as any other material, including consumables, that can be used in relation to the epidemiological emergency from COVID-19;

b) are divided among the state educational institutions, including those of the Sicilian Region, according to the number of students attending.

3. The charges deriving from this article, equal to 200 million euros for the year 2022, are provided pursuant to article 38.

Staff Covid teachers and Ata, after the extension of the salaries (payments stopped since November). Barbacci (Cisl Scuola): “The Ministry is allocating resources to schools”