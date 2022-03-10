Stage fright paralyzes millionaires

The excessesthe pridethe scenic panic, Benzema and the Bernabeu They buried PSG on a night that Real Madrid will not forget for a long time.

It is difficult to explain that in a 180-minute tie in which the French team was superior during the 70 percent of the same, everything has ended in a new failure and this time of dimensions capital letters.

Messi, Mbappé, Neymar, Verratti, Di María, Donnarumma, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Danilo and company were on the pitch, and at half time the job seemed practically finished, until the Italian goalkeeper woke up the monster.

The first half was alternate domain, PSG knew suffer and counteract the initial siege of Madrid to the degree of leveling the balance and in a whiplash of two touches, from Neymar to Mbappé, he took the lead on the scoreboard.

However, since then there had been some calls for attention in Mauricio Pochettino’s team that he exceeded in the exits made despite high pressure from the local team.

It’s one thing to take risks in Ligue 1 against clearly lowerand quite another to do it in the Bernabeu against the top winner of the Champions Leagues who is never owed underestimate let alone give him up for dead.

Respect for a game system can be understood, but not excesses of it, and before Donnarumma’s rude mistake Marquinhos had already thrown a ‘taquito‘ in his area, and Neymar lost a couple of balls in the vicinity of it in paths irresponsibilities.

Benzema celebrates his second goal while Marquinhos and Donnarumma ask for offside. Getty Images

PSG is not City and that is more than clear – nor is Pochettino Guardiola – therefore if he was suddenly forced to skip lines and clearing the ball was the least important thing he would have done, but in that fateful second half he continued with his insolence and he paid dearly for it.

After the improbable failure of the Italian goalkeeper came the collapse Paris and the awakening of the giant embodied by Benzema and a stadium that demonstrated its weight and history.

Paris Saint-Germain, which at times gave the feeling that it was even going to settle the series with clearancehe was afraid to win, he paralyzedentered a panic scenic huge and all its stars became mere mortals who signed a ridiculous the size of their payroll.

The good work done in the Ida game that stayed short with 1-0was thrown away when Pochettino’s approach seemed to be limited to betting on the speed of Mbappé in a kickback.

And today Messi is pointed out, who did not play badly but was not determinant, as he has not been since he arrived in Paris; Donnarumma is pointed out, the maximum person in charge but not the only one, since his technician has a degree of guilt by keeping him in an inexplicable rotation with Keylor Navas… The starting goalkeeper is one and play forever. It’s that simple.

It is pointed out to Neymar that he has neither the rhythm nor the level he can reach, after his recent return from injury; and a pair of centrals is pointed out disastrous and slow who showed his worst face at the most inopportune moment. Marquinhos continues to dream of his countryman Vinícius, and Kimpembe is still terrified by the image of Benzema.

no one knows save in this team rich which is anything but that, a true set. are some good soloistsothers of them extraordinaryand some more already in frank decline. And Pochettino has left bigvery large package.

PSG lives a storm and still trembles from scenic panic that prevented him from reaching the quarterfinals with the authority to eliminate Real Madrid… He dreamed of it, caressed it and fear landed him on a nightmare.