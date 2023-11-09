Stage Insomnia: La Toma in Concert

Next Friday, November 10, La Toma will celebrate its fifteen years of experience in the ‘Scenic Insomnia’ strip. Bogota Planetarium with 4K fulldome projection,

Fifteen years ago, in 2008, a group of young paisas decided to create a different musical proposal by combining rhythms and diverse musical styles. This is how La Toma was born, a band originally from Medellin, Antioquia.

With this post on the social network X, the planetarium invites you to the La Toma concert.

Celebrate 15 years of @latomamus under the dome of the Bogotá Planetarium. Buy your tickets for a spectacular night here: https://t.co/CqiAKY7cud#the take#IdartesEsBogotápic.twitter.com/04WwXdEQWa – Bogotá Planetarium (@planetariobta) 3 November 2023

His songs seek to express his own experiences, which in turn are those of the neighborhoods of the capital of Antioquia and its inhabitants. His work suffers from a mixture of Latin American rhythms such as cumbia, salsa, merengue, Brazilian batucada, Cuban son and other typical sounds of Latin culture. This fusion is an example of the multiplicity of our culture that seeks to enhance and rediscover the influences of the music of the Caribbean, the Pacific, the Andean region and the rock with which they were raised.

Currently, it is composed of Camilo Patiño (vocals), Oscar Torres (guitar), Esteban Arboleda (bass), Diego Gómez (trombone), Roberto Restrepo (trumpet), Julián Zapata (keyboards), Juan David Torres (drums). With over fifteen years of experience, he has performed in countries such as Costa Rica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Chile and Argentina. He has participated in events such as the Costa Rica International Arts Festival, the Bogotá Ibero-American Theater Festival, or the opening of the IX Medellín South American Games.

He The concert cost $50,000 And you can buy it on Tuboleta. This unique session will feature a pre-meeting space to interact and meet with the artists.